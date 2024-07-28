Here's how much protein your body needs

Protein intake is necessary for your body, as it helps with hair growth, skin glow and hormone production, an Ottawa nutritionist says.

Jenni Beharry, nutritionist at Caven Nutrition, told CTV Morning Live all of the tissues in your body need protein.

She notes that there are many different types of protein, including vegetarian and meat-based. She notes that not only it helps you fell full, but also balances your blood sugar for the whole day.

Beharry says you need at least 0.8-1 gram of protein per kilogram of body weight per day.

For example, if you weigh 110 pounds, you need 40-50 g per day, she explains. For 165 lbs, you need 60-75 g per day, and for 220 lbs, you need 80-100 g per day.

To do the math, she suggests dividing your weight by 2.2.

"I actually think it's easy enough for most people to get 20 g per meal," she said.

Access to protein is easy, especially at grocery stores, she says.

The most important meal of the day is breakfast and that is when the protein intake is needed the most, she says.

She suggests adding collagen powder in your coffee in the morning.

Eggs, sardines and protein powder are some of the fastest ways to get protein, she adds.