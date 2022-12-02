La Cite campuses in 'safe mode' following a threat, school says

The campuses of La Cite in Ottawa's east end are in secure mode as Ottawa police conduct an investigation.

Police tell CTV News Ottawa a police operation is underway in the 800 block of Aviation Parkway after police were called to the area just before 10:30 a.m. Friday.

La Cite says its Ottawa and Orleans campuses are currently in a safe mode, "following a threat".

"No one can enter or leave their buildings at this time," the school said on Twitter.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available