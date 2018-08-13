

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





An early morning kitchen fire woke up residents of a west-end high-rise building.

Ottawa Fire responded to a 911 call reporting smoke visible in an apartment on Meadowlands Drive E around 2:40 a.m.

The fire was contained to the kitchen of a seventh floor apartment.

The two occupants of the home had been sleeping, and were safely removed from the apartment.

No one was home.

An Ottawa Fire investigators will not be called in to investigate.