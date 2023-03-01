KISS coming to Ottawa this fall

KISS is bringing its final tour to Ottawa…again.

The rock and roll legends known for their elaborate performances, makeup and costumes are stopping at the Canadian Tire Centre on November 21 as part of the End of the Road Tour.

The Ottawa date is among the "absolute final shows of their final tour," the band announced on Tuesday.

The End of the Road Tour began in 2018 and played at the CTC in April 2019. It's slated to end for good in December with back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden.

“KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honour to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started,” the band said in a news release.

Tickets for the Ottawa date go on sale on Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased on Ticketmaster or the Canadian Tire Centre website.

Here are the Canadian dates on the End of the Road tour this fall: