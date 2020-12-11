Advertisement
Kingston sees record one-day spike in COVID-19 cases
File photo of Kingston City Hall. (Kimberley Johnson / CTV News Ottawa)
KINGSTON -- The Kingston region has set a new record for largest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases.
The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Friday.
Officials say five of the cases with females under the age of 30 involved close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.
Two of the new cases are linked to COVID-19 outbreaks in the Kingston-area.
The source of nine cases of COVID-19 remain under investigation.
The 24 new cases follows 15 new cases on Thursday and 17 new cases on Wednesday. The 17 new cases two-days ago was the previous one-day high for COVID-19 cases in the Kingston area.
Despite 82 new cases of COVID-19 in the region since last Saturday, the Ontario government announced the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health region will remain in the "yellow-protect" zone.
There are currently 94 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.