KINGSTON -- The Kingston region has set a new record for largest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases.

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Friday.

Officials say five of the cases with females under the age of 30 involved close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Two of the new cases are linked to COVID-19 outbreaks in the Kingston-area.

The source of nine cases of COVID-19 remain under investigation.

The 24 new cases follows 15 new cases on Thursday and 17 new cases on Wednesday. The 17 new cases two-days ago was the previous one-day high for COVID-19 cases in the Kingston area.

Despite 82 new cases of COVID-19 in the region since last Saturday, the Ontario government announced the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health region will remain in the "yellow-protect" zone.

There are currently 94 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.