KINGSTON -- The Limestone District School Board has released its plan to return to class in a few short weeks and are asking parents to pre-register their children.

The board has asked parents and guardians to pre-register over the next two weeks to let schools know whether kids will be taking part in in-class or online learning.

Elementary students that opt to attend school in-person will have staggered arrival and dismissal times to limit student contact, a compromise after director of education with the board Krishna Burra said parents where overwhelmingly against sending kids to class for part days or for only certain days of the week.

Online students will have a similar schedule as those returning to in-class, according to the board.

When it comes to high school students, both the public and Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic School Board will break up students into smaller semesters, or quadramesters, to have fewer students attending school at the same time.

The Catholic board plans are similar and they're also asking parents to fill out a survey to give feedback, as both board said they'll be tweaking the plans as the school year approaches and will keep in contact with parents directly to notify them of any changes.