KINGSTON, ONT. -- A Kingston, Ont. bar has permanently lost its liquor license for allegedly violating Ontario's COVID-19 regulations, including failing to check patrons for proof of vaccination.

It's the latest move against J.A.K.K. Tuesdays, which has had its business license suspended by the city of Kingston and the region's medical officer of health issued a Section 22 order directing the establishment to follow COVID-19 measures or close.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario announced late Friday afternoon that the independent License Appeal Tribunal directed it to carry out the registrar's proposal to revoke the liquor license for J.A.K.K. Tuesdays, located on Progress Avenue in Kingston.

The AGCO says the revocation of the liquor license means the operator cannot legally sell or serve alcohol in the establishment.

In September, the AGCO suspended the establishment's liquor license for J.A.K.K. Tuesdays for "reasons of public interest and safety." The AGCO said the move came after Kingston bylaw officers charged the licensee with violations after officers "made observations of non-compliance" on Sept. 23.

Kingston bylaw told CTV News Ottawa that officers issued two provincial offences notices in relation to the non-compliance with the requirements to show proof of vaccine at the establishment.

As of Sept. 22, Ontario requires proof of vaccination to enter non-essential businesses, including indoor dining.

Last week, the city of Kingston suspended the business license for J.A.K.K. Tuesdays and Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington medical officer of health Dr. Piotr Oglaza issued a Section 22 order to decrease or eliminate the risk of COVID-19 transmission in the establishment.

"The requirements of the order are to comply with all applicable COVID-19 safety measures as outlined in Ontario Regulation 364/20 and remove all signs promoting and advertising non-compliance with COVID-19 safety measures or close the establishment," said the health unit in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health unit says public health inspectors confirmed continued non-compliance with the requirements of the Section 22 order on Nov. 5, 8 and 9 at J.A.K.K. Tuesdays.

The health unit adds it was successful in its application to the Superior Court of Justice for an injunction to uphold the requirements of the Section 22 Order for J.A.K.K. Tuesdays.

"The matter is now with the Provincial court. KFLA Public Health will continue to work with the owner/operator of J.A.K.K. Tuesdays Sports Pub Inc. and local authorities to gain compliance with the order and mitigate the risk of communicable disease transmission at this facility and in our community," said KFL&A Public Health.

Fines for non-compliance of the Superior Court of Justice Order is a maximum of $5,000 a day for an individual and/or $25,000 for a corporation.