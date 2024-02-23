Kingston man facing sexual assault charges after allegedly following 3 women in 3 separate incidents

OTTAWA
Ottawa

    Police in Kingston are currently investigating three separate incidents where a 27-year-old man allegedly followed 3 different women.

    The first one happened on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. when the victim was looking for her lost dog in the area of Pine Street and Cherry Street, where she approached the suspect, asking about her dog. Though the suspect said he had not seen the dog, he began following her and grabbed a toque off her head, police note.

    The suspect then ran back to a residence on Pine Street and gestured for the victim to enter to get her toque back. Police did not provide further details about this residence, police add.

    That was when the victim started walking quickly in the other direction and across the street in an attempt to lose the man; however, he continued to follow her until she started to yell. Then, he went back to the residence, police say.

    The second victim was targeted at 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday when she was walking in the area of Montreal Street and Charles Street and when the suspect approached her from behind and asked if he could come to her house while getting closer and closer to her.

    Though she said no and started walking away, he allegedly kept following her, police say.

    And when she ran to a nearby residence to run away from him, police allege he asked to come into that residence. He then walked away.

    At 8:45 p.m., the same suspect allegedly tried to start a conversation with a third victim while walking her dog in the area of Montreal Street and Stephen Street. Though she did not engage in the conversation, the man allegedly started to touch her and attempted to kiss her. When she started screaming, someone came to help and called 9-1-1.

    That was when members of the Kingston Police Patrol Division were notified. They located the suspect in the area of Montreal Street and Joseph Street.

    The man was charged with assault, theft under $5000, harassment by threatening conduct and sexual assault.

    He was transported to Kingston Police headquarters where he was held for a bail hearing.

    Police say they knew about the other incidents when they started investigating, noting that they believe he might be involved in other incidents.

    He is described as having a medium build, approximately five-foot-seven. He has medium length brown hair and short dark stubble on his face. During the first incident, he was wearing all black clothing. During the second and third incidents, he was wearing a white puffy coat.

    Anyone who may have had interactions with this man is asked to contact police at 613-549-4660 ext. 6320 or via email at bwatt@kingstonpolice.ca.

