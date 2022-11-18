Kingston and Prince Edward County could see 15-25 cm of snow

Environment Canada has issued snow squall watches for cities along Highway 401 as it tracks a storm system moving through eastern Ontario.

Kingston, Prince Edward County, and Brockville are all under snow squall watches, which have the potential to be raised to warnings, explains Environment Canada Meteorologist Geoff Coulson.

"Visibility can rapidly deteriorate to almost nothing," Coulson explains of the dangers of snow squalls. "Combination of snow and blowing snow causing those conditions. Roads can ice up pretty quickly."

Environment Canada says by Sunday, Prince Edward County could see 30 to 45 cm of snow, while Kingston could see 15 to 25 cm of snow, the heaviest of which could fall early Saturday morning.

Environment Canada says the storm is being caused by lake effect snow, which is coming in from Lake Ontario. Since it is supposed to follow along Hwy. 401, police are asking you to avoid the highway if you can.

"If people take the time, try and schedule for another day, and then that way we’re dealing with less vehicular traffic, and again just less of a chance of having to respond to a serious collision," explains Sgt. Steve Koopman of Kingston police.

It’s the same snow system burying Buffalo, NY, and set to hit other areas in Ontario.