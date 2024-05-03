OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 5 arrested in Pembroke, Ont. drug search

    OPP seized drugs and cash from a home in Pembroke, Ont. on May 2, 2024, while executing a search warrant. (OPP/supplied) OPP seized drugs and cash from a home in Pembroke, Ont. on May 2, 2024, while executing a search warrant. (OPP/supplied)
    Share

    Ontario Provincial Police say five people, including three on outstanding warrants, were arrested Thursday in Pembroke following a search.

    Police searched a home on Hunter Street and found drugs and cash inside.

    The five accused — three women and two men — ranging in age from 30 to 51 are each facing charges such as drug possession and possession of property obtained by crime.

    Two of the accused were released on a promise to appear in court in Pembroke in June. The others remain in custody awaiting bail hearings.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News