5 arrested in Pembroke, Ont. drug search

Ontario Provincial Police say five people, including three on outstanding warrants, were arrested Thursday in Pembroke following a search.

Police searched a home on Hunter Street and found drugs and cash inside.

The five accused — three women and two men — ranging in age from 30 to 51 are each facing charges such as drug possession and possession of property obtained by crime.

Two of the accused were released on a promise to appear in court in Pembroke in June. The others remain in custody awaiting bail hearings.