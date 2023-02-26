Kids take over the ice at the Canadian Tire Centre

Hundreds of kids laced up at the Canadian Tire Centre Sunday for a chance to skate on NHL ice for the first time.

It’s part of the I Love to Skate program, a partnership between Canadian Tire Jumpstart, the Senators Community Foundation and the City of Ottawa.

Senators Community Foundation president Jacqueline Belsito says the program teaches kids how to skate over five weeks, helping them learn new skills and keep active.

"This is a program for kids that may have barriers to access sports," Belsito said. "We just want to make sure every kid is able to live their best life and get out and get active."

There were 320 kids taking part Sunday. I Love to Skate has provided more than 5,000 local youth with equipment and skating lessons over the past decade.

Deedi Mungar, whose son is taking part in the program, says having the opportunity to skate on the same ice as the Ottawa Senators is very special.

"It was a very nice experience to come with my son; this is his first time on this ice so he’s really excited," Mungar said. "If in the future he really wants to play hockey, this gives him a good start."

The program operates in 16 priority Ottawa neighbourhoods. Children receive free recreational skating lessons from qualified instructors at outdoor rinks across the city.