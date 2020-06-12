OTTAWA -- As you prepare to expand your social circle during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ottawa’s medical officer of health is recommending you keep your bubble as small as possible.

“I think it’s important that as a bottom line, remember the fewer contacts the better,” said Dr. Vera Etches during a teleconference with reporters on Friday afternoon.

“If we’re going to expand, it’s expanding those close contacts that are potentially hazardous. The close contacts like in a family setting, a close friendly where you are touching and hugging, that is the highest risk activity. If you want to expand in a safer way, it is about keeping the physical distancing."

The Ontario Government is now allowing people to create social bubbles with up to 10 people, who can interact without physical distancing. Health officials had previously recommended people limit their contacts to individuals within their household.

Ontario is providing advice to create your social circle:

Step 1: Start with your current circle. These include the people you live with or who regularly come into your household.

Step 2: If your current circle is under 10 people, you can add members to your circle, including another household, family members or friends.

Step 3: Get agreement from everyone that they will join the circle

Step 4: Keep your social circle safe. Maintain physical distancing with anyone outside of your circle.

Step 5: Be true to your circle. No one should be part of more than one circle.

“When it comes to ten, either in your social circle or gathering, the same people is the safest way to go,” said Dr. Etches.

The Ontario Government said that while physical distancing does not need to be practiced between members of the same circle, it is important to continue to wash your hands and take steps to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Etches says Ottawa Public Health has heard that the limits on gatherings has been difficult for many, including smaller households, families and isolated residents.

As you decide whom to put in your social bubble, Dr. Etches says you need to look at the types of support you and your family needs, including childcare or social support.

“The advice is to have a conversation with the people you think would be most supportive in your social circle about their ability to maintain that social circle, and not go off and join in another social circle,” said Dr. Etches.

“So that you can have assurances and confidence you’re together keeping that number of contacts down.”

Dr. Etches notes you can have more contact in your social circle, adding, “Hugs are important for health, that will be great. But don’t forget to wash your hands.”

The medical officer of health recommends Ottawa residents go back to the basics to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

“To decrease transmission in our community, it’s best to limit the number of contacts you have – whether they’re close or they’re in a gathering that’s beyond your social circle, the fewer people the better. That’s the principal,” said Dr. Etches.

“The same people over time makes sense because that keeps the number of contacts down.”

On Friday, malls, barber shops, hair salons, tattoo parlours and bar and restaurant patios were allowed to open in Ottawa and eastern Ontario. The limit on gatherings in indoor and outdoor spaces has expanded to 10 people, along with the introduction of the social bubbles.

“My advice as your medical officer of health is the smaller the better still as we’re early days. We’re opening up a lot of activities, there’s a lot of new opportunities for transmission of the virus,” said Dr. Etches.

“The more we keep our contacts limited, the less that will happen.”

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Sean Davidson