City of Ottawa taking snapshot of homeless population as shelters grapple with rising demand
The City of Ottawa is hoping to learn this week just how many residents in the capital are homeless.
A "point-in-time count" began at noon Wednesday and will end at noon Thursday to provide a snapshot of the city's homeless population, with the goal of shaping better policies to support them.
A point-in-time count is a 24-hour event where outreach teams canvass outdoor areas and gather information from shelters and transitional housing to obtain an estimate of the number of people experiencing homelessness.
The count will include known locations of both sheltered and unsheltered homelessness.
The last point-in-time count was conducted in 2021 and found 1,340 people across 114 locations in Ottawa. A count was also conducted in 2018, which surveyed 1,400 people across 118 sites.
The effort also includes a survey on homelessness that will be conducted over five days, ending at 4 p.m. Monday.
"The survey period has been extended this year to enable a more representative sample, including populations that are often missed or undercounted, such as youth, women, Indigenous peoples and those experiencing hidden homelessness, such as staying with friends or family," the City of Ottawa said in a news release.
In 2021, nine per cent of people experiencing homelessness were staying on the streets, up from five per cent during the survey in 2018. Fifty-five per cent of people experiencing homelessness in Ottawa in 2021 were staying in shelters, down from 67 per cent three years earlier, and more than half said they had been homeless for more than 180 days in the previous year. More than a quarter of survey respondents said the reason they were homeless was because of a lack of income.
Ottawa's shelters say they're facing unprecedented demand in 2024. The Ottawa Mission's most recent report says it is dealing with a record-breaking surge of homelessness and food insecurity. The Mission says it serves an average of 3,103 meals every day.
Any resident who is experiencing hidden homelessness can contact 3-1-1 to complete the survey by phone.
Residents can also contact the Point-in-Time Count Command Centre at pitcount_denombrementponctuel@ottawa.ca or at 3-1-1 (TTY: 613-580-2401) to obtain information on locations where they can complete the survey in person.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 Investigates Heists, arson and a baseball bat brawl: the violent side of clothing donation bins
In part three of a four-part investigation into the seedy underbelly of the lucrative clothing donation bin industry, CTV W5's Jon Woodward and Joseph Loiero look into allegations that the industry is rife with organized crime activity.
Canada will cut its permanent immigration levels by at least 20 per cent
Canada will lower the number of permanent immigrants it allows into the country by at least 20 per cent from its previous target of 500,000, CTV News confirmed Wednesday.
Montreal's mayor is leaving politics, and she's not alone. Is it the toxic climate for women?
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante announced Wednesday she would not seek a third mandate. Her decision has many talking about the demands of municipal leadership, particularly for women.
CEO of N.B. potato chip company taking 'extended leave of absence' after arrest
The president and CEO of New Brunswick-based Covered Bridge Potato Chips is taking an 'extended leave of absence' after being charged with domestic violence this past weekend.
Memorial growing outside Halifax Walmart where employee was found dead
A memorial is growing outside a Walmart in Halifax after a 19-year-old employee was found dead inside an oven in the store Saturday night.
Trudeau says Liberals 'strong and united' despite caucus dissent
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Liberal party is 'strong and united,' despite efforts from within his caucus to oust him as leader.
'Canadians can breathe a sigh of relief': Bank of Canada governor on interest rate cut
The Bank of Canada made a sizable cut to its key lending rate Wednesday from 4.25 per cent to 3.75 per cent as the global economy continues to expand. The half percentage point cut is the fourth rate cut in a row by the central bank as inflation dropped from 2.7 per cent in June to 1.6 per cent in September.
Search efforts begin at Prairie Green Landfill: Manitoba government
A search has started at Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of two victims of a serial killer.
'Things are very hard here': Popular Toronto crossing guard asks community for help finding work
He is a familiar face to residents of a neighbourhood just west of Roncesvalles Avenue.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Memorial growing outside Halifax Walmart where employee was found dead
A memorial is growing outside a Walmart in Halifax after a 19-year-old employee was found dead inside an oven in the store Saturday night.
-
Treasurer facing theft, fraud charges after funds went missing from N.S. premier’s riding
A volunteer treasurer is facing charges after funds went missing from Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston’s riding.
-
CEO of N.B. potato chip company taking 'extended leave of absence' after arrest
The president and CEO of New Brunswick-based Covered Bridge Potato Chips is taking an 'extended leave of absence' after being charged with domestic violence this past weekend.
Toronto
-
'Things are very hard here': Popular Toronto crossing guard asks community for help finding work
He is a familiar face to residents of a neighbourhood just west of Roncesvalles Avenue.
-
'A call for systemic change': Brampton seeks support from feds, province to stop exploitation, trafficking of international students
Brampton is looking to the federal and provincial government to address the growing number of its vulnerable international students being exploited and trafficked.
-
'Canadians can breathe a sigh of relief': Bank of Canada governor on interest rate cut
The Bank of Canada made a sizable cut to its key lending rate Wednesday from 4.25 per cent to 3.75 per cent as the global economy continues to expand. The half percentage point cut is the fourth rate cut in a row by the central bank as inflation dropped from 2.7 per cent in June to 1.6 per cent in September.
Montreal
-
Man, 56, in critical condition after being hit by car in St-Michel
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Saint-Michel Wednesday evening.
-
Man accuses Montreal police of racial profiling after repeatedly being stopped while driving
Nigel Berkley and CRARR plan to file complaints with the police ethics commissioner and the human rights commission after Berkley was repeatedly stopped while driving his mother's car over four months.
-
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante not seeking re-election
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante will not be seeking re-election.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury woman guilty of second-degree murder in gruesome stabbing death
A Sudbury jury has found Felicity Altiman guilty of second-degree murder in the December 2020 stabbing death of a Sudbury man.
-
North Bay pharmacist warns others after fraudsters swapped his bank card, stole $1,500
It only took minutes for North Bay pharmacist Brian Chute to be out $1,500 after fraudsters deceptively swapped his bank card with another.
-
CEO of N.B. potato chip company taking 'extended leave of absence' after arrest
The president and CEO of New Brunswick-based Covered Bridge Potato Chips is taking an 'extended leave of absence' after being charged with domestic violence this past weekend.
Windsor
-
Pickleball passion provokes noise problem for Tecumseh residents
In the Town of Tecumseh, residents and athletes alike are facing a pickleball problem that may prove costly.
-
Windsor Jewish Federation expresses profound disappointment at UWindsor decision
The Windsor Jewish Federation responded on Wednesday evening to a decision by the board of governors for the University of Windsor concerning its agreements with pro-Palestinian protesters.
-
Emergency preparations well underway to meet heightened HAZMAT risk
Windsor Fire and Rescue Services has been working to prepare for heightened HAZMAT risk ahead of relaxed restrictions around the transportation of some hazardous materials across the Ambassador Bridge.
London
-
Lighthouse restoration earns volunteers prestigious award
Volunteers with Bruce County’s Marine Heritage Society are riding high. They’ve taken home a prestigious award for restoring a battered lighthouse in Southampton.
-
Isotope production line 'doubling' at Bruce Power
More cancer-fighting isotopes will be produced by Bruce Power thanks to a new partnership between Bruce Power, the Saugeen Ojibway Nation, and two international partners.
-
Bush party shooting witness didn't call police immediately: 'I regret it'
Under tough cross-examination at the London courthouse on Wednesday, Rachel Johnson, 21, was asked a number of times why there was a delay in calling 911
Kitchener
-
Bloodstain expert back on the stand at Erick Buhr's second-degree murder trial
Detective Robert Hofstetter examined Erb’s home after her death and came to several conclusions based on the blood stains he found there.
-
Psychologist says stabber could have experienced a psychotic break before UW attack
A psychologist who recently assessed Geovanny Villalba-Aleman believes he may have experienced a psychotic break before stabbing three people in a gender studies class at a University of Waterloo.
-
Removed from U.S. blacklist: Waterloo, Ont. tech company promises major changes, watchdogs remain hesitant
Things could be looking up for Waterloo, Ont.-based company and former tech darling Sandvine, after being removed from the U.S. Department of Commerce Entity List earlier this week.
Barrie
-
Town bylaw requests Innisfil family move Halloween display but homeowner refuses
A haunted house in the Town of Innisfil is causing a real scare for some people a week before Halloween.
-
Police continue efforts to solve Barrie woman's mysterious disappearance
Barrie police conducted a search on Wednesday of the last place Autumn Shaganash was seen in hopes of giving her family some answers to her mysterious disappearance.
-
Motorcyclist, 34, dies after collision in Barrie's south end
A 34-year-old motorcyclist has died following a collision in Barrie’s south end on Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Search efforts begin at Prairie Green Landfill: Manitoba government
A search has started at Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of two victims of a serial killer.
-
Tire falls off car, results in fatal Highway 1 crash: Manitoba RCMP
A 59-year-old man has died following a crash involving three vehicles that started after a tire fell off a car on the Trans-Canada Highway Wednesday morning in the RM of Tache.
-
Manitoba inmate arrested again after being released by mistake
A Manitoba inmate who was released from custody by mistake has been arrested, according to Winnipeg police.
Calgary
-
Contentious housing development raises concerns over creosote, not density
A proposed inner-city apartment complex development by Anthem Properties is raising concerns for some residents of Hillhurst and West Hillhurst.
-
More than 10 million Canadians living in homes with 'high radon,' report says
A new report suggests that Canadians' exposure to a radioactive gas is increasing, putting millions of people at a higher risk of developing lung cancer.
-
Semi-truck hauling cattle rolls over in Calgary leaving 17 cows dead: police
Speed was a possible factor in a Tuesday night rollover involving a semi-truck that left 17 cows dead. In a news release Wednesday, Calgary police said officers were called to the area of Stoney Trail S.E. and Macleod Trail S.E. around 8:10 p.m. for a reported rollover involving a semi-truck carrying 95 cattle.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton tow truck operator charged after allegedly failing to return vehicle to owner
An Edmonton tow truck operator has been charged after police say he refused to release a vehicle to its owner.
-
City of Edmonton facing cold reality to replace aging ice arenas
The City of Edmonton has a long road ahead to replace aging ice arenas as demand for ice time increases.
-
Alberta NDP leader encourages people to get vaccinated
The leader of Alberta's Official Opposition rolled up his sleeves for his COVID-19 and flu shots today, opting to receive them in front of media because he's concerned about vaccine uptake.
Regina
-
Former Sask Party MLA Gary Grewal defends conduct, disagrees with commissioners report
Former Saskatchewan Party MLA Gary Grewal is defending his conduct and disagreeing with a recent report from the Conflict of Interest Commissioner (COIC) – which found he broke rules that prohibit MLAs from being involved with government contracts.
-
Serious collision closes Highway 6 north of Regina: RCMP
Southey RCMP say drivers should expect delays on Highway 6 Wednesday night after a serious crash.
-
Regina police to update public on search for 2023 homicide suspect who's on national most wanted list
Regina police says officers will provide an update Thursday in its search for the suspect of a homicide that took place in the city during the summer of 2023.
Saskatoon
-
Moe, Beck focusing on key constituencies in final days of Sask. election campaign
The race to form government is heating up ahead of the provincial election on Monday. Both the Saskatchewan NDP and the Saskatchewan Party feel they have the momentum as each leader has been focusing on different areas of the province as the campaign trail nears its end.
-
Flair Airlines ending Saskatoon routes in November
Canada's discount airline is suspending operations to and from Saskatoon.
-
Saskatoon mayoral hopefuls outline business plans
The Saskatoon civic election is drawing closer, with mayoral candidates outlining their visions to keep the city competitive and attract businesses.
Vancouver
-
'His friends buried him': Mounties discover truth about dead officer
Legend has it that on a dark evening in 1988, friends of Supt. Joe Atherton quietly buried his body on the site of the old provincial RCMP headquarters in Vancouver.
-
Hundreds of ICBC claims for water-damaged vehicles after atmospheric river slams South Coast
Since the record-breaking atmospheric river hit Metro Vancouver last Friday, 266 drivers have filed ICBC claims for water damage to their vehicles. In some places, flood water was so deep, cars floated away with the drivers still inside, and the engine running.
-
West Vancouver residents frustrated with district's response to storm
Brittany La Torre and her husband Marc moved into their West Vancouver home just six months ago, but after last weekend's storm brought a torrent of muddy water and debris into their basement, knocking out power, they're not sure whether they'll be living in it six months from now.
Vancouver Island
-
Use of force by B.C. RCMP officers raises 'concern' but won't lead to criminal charges
Two B.C. RCMP officers won’t face criminal charges for their use for force that left a man who had been arrested for public intoxication with a concussion, a torn shoulder and a chunk of his hair missing – but they could face professional discipline.
-
Saanich plans safety improvements to intersections and troubled corridors
When 16-year-old Kaydence Bourque was struck and killed in a crosswalk on Cedar Hill Cross Road in Saanich in 2021, the community was shaken to the core.
-
Court reduces prison sentence for man who fired multiple shots into B.C. RCMP detachment
A man who fired at least 19 gunshots at an RCMP detachment in northern British Columbia, narrowly missing officers inside, has won a reduced prison sentence from the province's highest court, which ruled the sentencing judge failed to fully weigh the man's mental illness at the time.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.