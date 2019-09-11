The city of Ottawa is honouring CTV weatherman J.J. Clarke by naming a park in Kanata after him.

Bridlewood Park, located at 75 Bridlewood Dr., will soon be called the J.J. Clarke Park.

The motion, brought forward by Kanata South Coun. Allan Hubley, calling Clarke "iconic" for his years of delivering the weather and his work for local charities and community organizations.

"J.J. Clarke has been a prominent fixture on the CHEO and Heart Institute telethons for over 20 years, helping CHEO to raise over $10 million just this year," Hubley said in reading out the motion at council on Wednesday.

Mayor Jim Watson seconded the motion.

"He has probably raised millions of dollars as an auctioneer, as an MC hosting different events," Watson said. "We're not always in agreement with his weather forecasts, but we certainly respect the comnuity activism that he's taken on as part of his responsibilities at CTV."

Hubley said a plaque will be mounted at the park, and there will be an official ceremony commemorating the naming.