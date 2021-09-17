OTTAWA -- An Ottawa councillor is demanding to know why so many school bus routes have been cancelled in the Kanata and Stittsville area this month, as school bus operators deal with a driver shortage.

In a letter to the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority, Allan Hubley says he has "questions regarding the recent cuts to service" due to the driver shortage, including how officials determine which routes to cut.

Hubley says he has been informed that 31 out of 55 routes to public schools and 15 out of 28 routes to Catholic schools in Kanata and Stittsville have been cut.

"That means that 55 per cent of your cancelled routes are from three wards, leaving hundreds of students without a school bus," writes Hubley.

"Why were west end routes cut to schools with specialized programs, like Canterbury and Merivale, with students coming from all over the city? This has resulted in students relying on OC Transpo routes or other means to get to school and parents are telling me their children are now spending 3+ hours commuting to and from school every day."

The Ottawa Student TransportationAuthority says there have been "multiple changes and cancellations" to transportation services for Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and Ottawa Catholic School Board students this month due to a "severe driver shortage." Some Grade 7 to 12 students have been transitioned to public transit.

The OTSA has said it continues to work with its school bus operators to find "creative solutions" to provide service.

According to OSTA’s website, 90 routes have been cut to 38 Ottawa Carleton District School Board schools, while 51 routes have been cancelled to 19 Ottawa Catholic School Board schools across the city. Cuts include both morning and afternoon trips on some routes or just the morning or afternoon route.

John Young Elementary School in Kanata has had five morning or afternoon routes cancelled, while three routes to Glen Cairn Public School in Kanata have been cancelled.

St. Joseph Catholic High School in Barrhaven has had five routes cancelled, both morning and afternoon trips, to its school. Three routes to St. Martin De Porres School in Kanata have been cancelled.

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority oversees school bus transportation to Ottawa's two largest school boards. The OTSA contracts service with bus companies and transportation providers in Ottawa, including 417 Bus Lines, First Student, ML Bradley, Premier Bus Lines, Roxborough Bus Lines and Voyago.