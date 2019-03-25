

CTV Ottawa





Former Afghanistan hostage Joshua Boyle is in an Ottawa courtroom today to face trial on several assault charges.

Boyle and his American wife, Caitlan Coleman were taken hostage in 2012 by a Taliban-linked group while on a backpacking trip. The couple were freed by Pakistani forces in October 2017, along with the three children they had in captivity. Boyle was arrested by Ottawa police in late December of that year and charged with offences including assault, sexual assault, unlawful confinement and causing someone to take a noxious substance. The charges relate to two alleged victims, but cannot be named due to a publication ban.

Boyle was released from jail last June with strict bail conditions that include an electronic bracelet to track his movements.

