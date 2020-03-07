OTTAWA -- More than two-thousand women and their allies rallied on Parliament Hill Saturday before marching through downtown streets.

The event marked the fourth annual Women’s Day March, ahead of International Women’s Day on Sunday.

The theme of this year’s march was “bodily autonomy;” including reproductive rights, access to safe health care, sexual wellness as well as other women’s body issues.

Women’s March Co-Chair Raylene Lang-Dion says it is important to acknowledge the fight of past women. “As we are standing in front of Parliament Hill, (we have to remember) womendidn’t have bathrooms. It shows that we have come a long way but there are a lot of issues that still need to be addressed.”

Lang-Dion says, “Pushing for change by claiming space in a march is extremely powerful but what gives me hope is the But gives me hope... is the number of people that showed up.”

Hallie Kejick says she is marching to show solidarity with women who have suffered discrimination. “I know that experiences like that do happen in the world today. And that is why we walk today. To let people know they are not alone and we are here for them.

Alison Puskas marched last year, and wanted to return this time with her roommates. “It’s really empowering... and it makes you want to go out and make the world a better place.”

After the march, participants gathered at Jean Pigott Place at City Hall for a health fair.