Inquest into Ottawa Valley triple-murder begins today

A coroner’s inquest into the murders of three Ottawa Valley women begins today.

Basil Borutksi killed Carol Culleton, Anastasia Kuzyk and Nathalie Warmerdam in September 2015 in the Renfrew County area. He was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Kuzyk and Warmerdam, and one count of second-degree murder in the strangling death of Culleton.

Borutski had relationships with all three women he murdered. Prior to the murders, he had twice spent time in jail after two of the victims had accused him of assault and uttering threats.

The coroner's inquest, which begins today at the Best Western Pembroke Inn and Conference Centre, will examine the circumstances surrounding the deaths, and may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths. It will last 15 days, and hear from approximately 30 witnesses.

"We could say that everyone in Renfrew County was affected by the murders on Sept. 22, 2015," Joanne Brooks, coordinator at End Violence Against Women in Renfrew County (EVA), previously told CTV News. "For all of us [that day] it was certainly shocking and there was a lot of fear."

The inquest will include a report by lawyer Pamela Cross, whom EVA hired. Cross's report will be the vehicle for the Ottawa Valley community to share their perspective on that traumatic day and how they believe their community could be made better.

"It's also important for the inquest to hear from the folks who live here, in a very direct way how this impacted them and how they think this could change," Cross said.

Borutski will die in prison. In 2017, then 60, he was handed a life sentence with no chance of parole for 70 years.

