Inquest into Ottawa Valley triple-murder begins today
A coroner’s inquest into the murders of three Ottawa Valley women begins today.
Basil Borutksi killed Carol Culleton, Anastasia Kuzyk and Nathalie Warmerdam in September 2015 in the Renfrew County area. He was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Kuzyk and Warmerdam, and one count of second-degree murder in the strangling death of Culleton.
Borutski had relationships with all three women he murdered. Prior to the murders, he had twice spent time in jail after two of the victims had accused him of assault and uttering threats.
The coroner's inquest, which begins today at the Best Western Pembroke Inn and Conference Centre, will examine the circumstances surrounding the deaths, and may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths. It will last 15 days, and hear from approximately 30 witnesses.
"We could say that everyone in Renfrew County was affected by the murders on Sept. 22, 2015," Joanne Brooks, coordinator at End Violence Against Women in Renfrew County (EVA), previously told CTV News. "For all of us [that day] it was certainly shocking and there was a lot of fear."
The inquest will include a report by lawyer Pamela Cross, whom EVA hired. Cross's report will be the vehicle for the Ottawa Valley community to share their perspective on that traumatic day and how they believe their community could be made better.
"It's also important for the inquest to hear from the folks who live here, in a very direct way how this impacted them and how they think this could change," Cross said.
Borutski will die in prison. In 2017, then 60, he was handed a life sentence with no chance of parole for 70 years.
--With files from CTV News Ottawa’s Josh Pringle and Dylan Dyson.
BREAKING | CHEO Telethon raises a record $11.8 million to support CHEO
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to face confidence vote
Britain's governing Conservatives will hold a no-confidence vote in Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday that could oust him as Britain's leader. Party official Graham Brady says he has received enough letters from lawmakers demanding a vote on Johnson’s leadership to trigger one.
Platinum Jubilee party ends, now The Monarchy looks to the future
After four days of parades, street parties and a gala concert celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne, the Platinum Jubilee celebrations ended Sunday with a queen's wave from Buckingham Palace and the crowds outside singing 'God Save the Queen.' But as the tributes to Elizabeth's lifetime of service begin to fade, Britain is left with the reality that the second Elizabethan age is in its twilight.
Trial set to start for federal public servant charged in shipbuilding leak case
The trial of a federal public servant accused of leaking cabinet secrets about a shipbuilding project is set to begin this morning.
Hoggard found guilty of sex assault against woman, acquitted on two other charges
Jacob Hoggard, the frontman for the Canadian band Hedley, has been found guilty of sexual assault causing bodily harm against an Ottawa woman but acquitted of the same charge against a teenage fan.
Jacob Hoggard trial exposes misconceptions about consent, say experts
The sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard turned on one central issue: consent. High-profile cases like Hoggard's have the power to shape our understanding of consent, lawyers and advocates say, exposing harmful misconceptions that pervade the courts and society at large.
'He ran me over': Attendees of B.C. residential school memorial march hit by truck
Several people were injured after a man drove his truck into a small crowd marching to honour the victims and survivors of residential schools in B.C.
Evander Kane suspended 1 game for hit on Avs' Kadri
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane has been suspended for one NHL playoff game after boarding Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri.
At this week's Summit of the Americas, Canada has stake in U.S. border challenges
If foreign policy was purely a matter of geography, one might assume Canada would be free to go check out the buffet at this week's Summit of the Americas once the discussion turns, as it surely will, to the migratory tide flooding the U.S.-Mexico border. But at the dawn of a turbulent new geopolitical era, evidence is mounting that America's southern frontier — along with the political and economic challenges and opportunities it represents — is closer in many ways than most Canadians might realize.
Letters of remembrance: Ont. artist starts campaign to help remember Afzaal family killed in van attack
As Canadians mourn the four members of the Afzaal family who were killed in a deadly van attack one year ago in London, Ont., one artist is using letters to help the community, and nation, reflect and heal from the tragedy.
Atlantic
-
Mass shooting inquiry: RCMP facing scrutiny for delayed release of public warnings
The inquiry investigating the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting will examine this week one of the most contentious aspects of the RCMP's handling of the tragedy: public communications.
-
American team returning to Atlantic waters to continue research on great white sharks
For the past four years, Ocearch researchers have been tagging and tracking great white sharks off the coast of Nova Scotia, and they're returning this year to continue their work.
-
'It definitely changes my life': P.E.I. becomes first Atlantic province to help cover costs of diabetes technology
Prince Edward Island has become the first province in Atlantic Canada to cover most of the cost of glucose sensor technology, often referred to as continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) or flash glucose monitoring systems.
Toronto
-
-
'We are all with you': Trudeau in London for 'Our London Family' community events
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a stop in London, Ont. Sunday afternoon to attend community events meant to honour the Afzaal family ahead of the first anniversary of the attack.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 419, lowest level since December
Health officials say hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario dropped to 419 on Sunday -- the lowest level recorded in five months.
Montreal
-
Use of French at home is only one indicator of language health: Quebec demographers
Quebec Premier Francois Legault said the language spoken at home is one indicator his government considers, insisting his government's sole goal was to ensure French remains Quebec's common language.
-
175,000 tons of electronics have been recycled in Quebec in 10 years
More than 175,000 tons: that's the amount of waste Quebec Electronic Products Recycling Association (EPRA-Quebec) spokesperson Martin Carli said the organization recycled in a decade on the occasion of the organization's 10th anniversary and World Environment Day.
-
Quebec Premier confirms another sovereigntist candidate for fall election
Quebec Premier Francois Legault has named another sovereigntist who will carry his party’s banner in the fall election.
Northern Ontario
-
With Pirie victory, Timmins council has an open seat
Now that Timmins’ outgoing Mayor George Pirie is MPP-elect for Timmins, there's a vacancy on city council.
-
Cultural birch bark canoe being built in Mattawa
Working outside the Mattawa Museum, Marcel Labelle is building a 20-foot canoe from scratch, using hand tools only, with birch bark as the main material.
-
Sports for Kids Timmins ready to accept fall applications
Colleen Landers says young people should be active. The president of Sports for Kids Timmins is happy to see an increase in the number of applicants for financial assistance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
London
-
-
Community rallies together by the thousands to honour Afzaal family
It was a Muslim-led community march to end Islamophobia and remember the Afzaal family on Sunday.
-
Early Saturday morning stabbing on Oxford Street
A man was stabbed on Oxford Street in the early morning hours of Saturday, according to police.
Winnipeg
-
'A tremendous day': Pride celebrations sweep through downtown Winnipeg
The Pride celebration swept through Downtown Winnipeg Sunday as thousands of people marched in the parade – a reminder for many of how far the province has come and how far it still needs to go.
-
Sam is back as packed Hi Neighbour Festival brings thousands to Transcona
It was a weekend packed with neighbourly fun over in Transcona.
-
Man found 'severely injured' in yard: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police said a man is in hospital in critical condition after he was found 'severely injured' in the city's St. John's neighbourhood.
Kitchener
-
Father dies, daughter survives after water emergency at Rockwood Conservation Area: OPP
A man has died while boating with his daughter at Rockwood Conservation Area, according to provincial police.
-
Waterloo singer wins 'Rising Star' award from the Country Music Assn. of Ontario
Nate Haller, a country singer from Waterloo, won the 'Rising Star of the Year' award from the Country Music Association of Ontario on Sunday night.
-
Calgary
-
Senior dies after dog attack in northwest Calgary
Police are investigating after an 83-year-old woman died following an attack by three dogs in northwest Calgary.
-
Lilac Festival is back in Calgary featuring vendors and live music
Thousands of people have descended onto downtown Calgary to take in the Lilac Festival, that is back after a couple year hiatus.
-
Calgary's annual stairclimb event has a different look for in-person return
While there weren't any stairs involved in this year's annual stairclimb event, featuring Calgary's first responders, there were plenty of donations to a worthy cause anyway.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP make third arrest in connection to death of Megan Gallagher
RCMP on Saturday arrested another person wanted in connection with the death of Megan Gallagher.
-
Here's how Sask. gas prices compare to the rest of the country
Prices may be the highest ever in recent memory in Saskatchewan — but they're even higher in most other provinces.
-
2 uncontained wildfires reported in northern Sask.
The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency is reporting six active wildfires in the province — including two uncontained fires northeast of La Ronge.
Edmonton
-
Youth, 14, charged in relation to online threats that closed 2 Leduc schools
A 14-year-old youth from Leduc faces multiple charges after online threats were directed toward two Black Gold School Division schools last week.
-
Drivers and motorcyclists reminded of road safety tips to prevent accidents
As the summer season approaches and more motorcyclists are joining Alberta roadways, road safety activists are reminding both drivers and riders to be more mindful of each other.
-
Oil Kings outlast T-Birds 5-4 to tie WHL final series
Luke Prokop had two goals and two assists and his Edmonton Oil Kings recovered from blowing a two-goal lead in the third period to beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-4 on Sunday and even their Western Hockey League championship series at 1-1.
Vancouver
-
'No sanctity to anything': Vancouver doctor returns from treating patients in war-torn Ukraine
Dr. Piotr Michalowski returned home to Vancouver recently after facing trauma and tragedy on a daily basis while treating some of the the countless people harmed by the war in Ukraine.
-
'He ran me over': Attendees of B.C. residential school memorial march hit by truck
Several people were injured after a man drove his truck into a small crowd marching to honour the victims and survivors of residential schools in B.C.
-
Canada-Panama soccer game cancelled amid contract dispute
Canada's men's soccer team has refused to play a scheduled World Cup warmup match against Panama amid a contract dispute between the players and the sport's national governing body.
Regina
-
'Everything is backlogged': Air travelers call for lessening of pandemic protocols to cut down on delays
Many passengers are currently experiencing delays across their aerial commute due to protocols and restrictions put in place to cut down on the transmission of COVID-19.
-
Regina remembers during inaugural Decoration Day
Regina’s Victoria Park was host to the inaugural Decoration Day ceremony, meant to honour those who served in the Canadian Armed Forces.
-
'A space where we can talk': YRHS Survivors Flag presentation creates dialogue on reconciliation and residential schools
Staff at Yorkton Regional High School (YRHS) originally had planned to have its new Survivors Flag up in time to fly last September, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.