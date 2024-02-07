Inmate, 41, dies in custody at Millhaven Institution

An inmate serving time at a maximum security prison in Bath, Ont. died in custody on Tuesday.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) said in a press release on Wednesday that Taran Morrison, 41, had been serving a sentence of three years, five months and 27 days for robbery, three counts of break and enter and carrying a concealed weapon.

Morrison had been in custody at the Millhaven Institution since Jan. 19, 2021.

CSC did not provide any details on the cause of death. His next of kin has been notified.

"As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances," CSC said in the statement.

"CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified."

The Millhaven Institution is located in the village of Bath, about 225 kilometres west of Ottawa.