'I need a house': Belleville's drug emergency lays bare toll of wider crisis
As snow accumulated on the streets around him, John Green wondered where he would find warmth for the night.
The 48-year-old and his partner were among those huddling this week outside a church in downtown Belleville, a community in southeastern Ontario that recently declared a state of emergency following a spike in overdoses.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
The city's mayor has called for provincial funding while highlighting the immense strain the local addiction, mental-health and homelessness crisis has placed on local services. Ontario's premier had promised support. But what Green said he really needed was stable shelter.
"I need a house, a home," said Green, expressing concern about what would happen to those gathered on the sidewalk outside the Bridge Street United Church once its drop-in program closed for the evening.
Green said he has been homeless for "nine winters," following a divorce and a devastating back injury that left him unable to work. He said he has used drugs such as fentanyl and experienced overdoses, but his friends were able to intervene and save him.
Others haven't been so lucky.
"I went to 19 funerals last year," said Green, who added that he and others living on the streets were there because they had nowhere else to go.
"It's cold ... it's lonely and it's sad."
Last week, Belleville's emergency crews responded to 17 overdoses in the downtown core in just 24 hours. No related deaths were reported but officials said the spate of illicit drug poisonings was part of a worsening pattern -- one that had to be addressed with help from other levels of government.
Evidence of some of the challenges faced by the city could be seen this week outside the Bridge Street church, which draws daily gatherings of those seeking food, warmth and other support.
Several individuals could be seen rubbing their bare hands together on a bitingly cold day, others huddled on makeshift chairs set against a fence. An older woman wrapped in blankets and sitting in the middle of the sidewalk shouted about her lack of housing.
"Will I get it before I'm dead?" she yelled, seemingly in the direction of two women who were getting into a nearby car.
Next to her, a man puffed on a cigarette and grumbled to no one in particular.
On Sundays, members of a local volunteer group called Not Alone Team -- Quinte pull up to the church and open their car trunks to distribute warm meals and sweet treats.
Volunteer Georgina Lee-Swift said she loves delivering food, mittens and socks to people, even if that's a "drop in the bucket."
"If there's a lot of drops in the bucket, we can certainly make a ripple," she said.
The founder of the group, 48-year-old Debbie Lee Pike, said it's not unusual for her cellphone to ring at 2 a.m. with a request to help someone in need of food, money or temporary shelter.
"They are people, just like you and I, and a lot of them come from a very (traumatic) background," said Pike, an elementary school teacher who runs the group of about 35 volunteers.
"Without kindness and help they're not going to see a light at the end of the tunnel."
Daily acts of kindness and outreach certainly help, advocates say, but the underlying issues contributing to overdoses, addictions and homelessness need to be addressed as well.
Outside the church, Melissa Lynch, who goes by the street name "Ma," said drugs recently used by those she knows have been laced with dangerous ingredients.
"We are being picked off one by one, starting with the weakest, by a drug that has no name, but is being disguised and masked as fentanyl," she said.
Public health officials in Belleville and other cities have warned that the illicit drug supply can be laced with xylazine, a tranquillizer used in veterinary medicine that can lower the heart rate, blood pressure and breathing.
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, which serves Belleville, said a drug sample collected by police around the time of the overdoses seen in the city last week showed the presence of an opioid, xylazine and a benzodiazepine, which can cause heavy sedation.
Benzodiazepines are commonly mixed in with opioids sold on the streets, said Stephanie McFaul, manager of sexual health and harm reduction at Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.
"You can't trust what you think you're buying," she said. "The trend of these drug poisonings is something that has been increasing over time."
An online dashboard with data from Hastings Prince Edward Public Health shows that Hastings-Quinte Paramedic Services responded to 371 opioid-related calls in 2023.
There were 252 emergency department visits related to opioid poisonings in that time period and 50 suspected drug-related deaths.
There's concern that many drug poisonings in the community go unreported when users deal with them privately, said McFaul.
Substance-abuse emergencies can happen anywhere, including to people who have jobs, homes and supportive families, experts said.
"It's really a cross-section of humanity ... People from every socio-economic background enrol in opiate agonist treatment," said Kate Johnston, who manages Ontario clinics run by Canadian Addiction Treatment Centres, including one in Belleville offering low-barrier addiction treatment services covered by the Ontario Health Insurance Plan.
"If you think about the drivers of opiate use disorder or addiction, it could be a history of trauma, mental health and there are so many contributors to chronic pain. So no one is exempt from those experiences."
Treatment goals are different for each patient, Johnston said, but they're not abstinence-based. And when patients are on a stable, therapeutic dose of addiction medications, overdoses can be prevented, she said.
Despite the availability of addiction treatments and programs that provide essentials such as opioid overdose-reversing medication naloxone and safe-injection supplies, experts and outreach volunteers said real progress will be difficult unless the local -- and countrywide -- housing crisis is addressed.
The mayor has said the city of 55,000 residents has a homeless population of about 200, although that is likely an underestimation.
Pike, who leads the local volunteer group, said she doesn't think the mayor's recent request for provincial funding to establish a new health and social services hub and a detox centre in the community is enough.
"The reality is ... until (people) are housed, sending them to detox isn't gonna fix the problem," she said. "Because they're just sending them back onto a street where they're just going to find the same supply."
- With files from Chris Young.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2024.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Read 'secret' Canadian air force documents on Chinese balloon
Recently declassified documents from the Royal Canadian Air Force show how two Air Canada flights spotted a suspected Chinese spy balloon days before it became headline news.
Third-grade science experiment gone wrong sends 18 students, teacher to Tennessee hospital
The third-graders at Vena Stuart Elementary in Gallatin were conducting science experiments with an outside presenter and several said they began feeling sick after an experiment with dry ice, news outlets reported, citing a statement from Sumner County Schools.
opinion It's time for Joe Biden to lean into his age and experience
As Joe Biden sets to face-off against his chief nemesis, political commentator Eric Ham says the moment has come for the U.S. president to lean into that which others see as an impediment -- his age.
Donald Trump must pay US$354.9M, barred from N.Y. business for 3 years, judge rules
Donald Trump must pay US$354.9 million in penalties for fraudulently overstating his net worth to dupe lenders, a New York judge ruled on Friday, handing the former U.S. president another legal setback in a civil case that imperils his real estate empire.
Exiled political opposition figure from Belarus fears for her husband's life amid death of Navalny
Now in exile from Belarus, opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya says the announced death of political prisoner Alexei Navalny resonates with her, as she doesn't know if her husband, another political prisoner, is alive.
'A huge, huge issue:' Growing number of food delivery bikes on Toronto-area commuter trains sparking safety concerns
An influx of e-bikes on GO trains has some GTA commuters concerned about whether the province’s transit agency is doing enough to keep riders safe.
Team Canada without lead Harris as it looks for fifth straight Scotties title
Kerri Einarson will be without lead Briane Harris as she tries for a fifth straight Canadian women's curling title.
Man who killed 3-year-old girl eligible for parole after 14 years
A Calgary man who beat and killed his girlfriend’s three-year-old daughter will have to serve at least 14 years behind bars before being eligible for parole, a judge ruled Friday morning.
Prince Harry and Meghan enjoy meal, visit kitchen staff at renowned Vancouver restaurant
Working at one of Vancouver's most renowned restaurants, staff at Vij's are no strangers to celebrity guests – but the Royals who unexpectedly arrived this week left them starstruck.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
11-year-old airlifted to hospital after N.S. crash
An 11-year-old is in hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle crash in Litchfield, N.S., Thursday night.
-
N.S. town fined $100K for putting raw sewage in brook
The Town of Trenton, N.S., will have to pay a $100,000 fine after pleading guilty to discharging raw sewage into Lowden Brook for seven months.
-
Emotions run high in Lower Sackville as full house hears answers on Pallet homes
It was standing room only Thursday night at a public meeting in Lower Sackville, N.S.,
Toronto
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Ontario family could lose its farm due to Ford government's Highway 413
An Ontario farmer says he fears he could lose his family’s farm if the Doug Ford government goes forward with a proposal to build Highway 413, which would cut through about a quarter of his land.
-
'A huge, huge issue:' Growing number of food delivery bikes on Toronto-area commuter trains sparking safety concerns
An influx of e-bikes on GO trains has some GTA commuters concerned about whether the province’s transit agency is doing enough to keep riders safe.
-
It's Family Day long weekend. Here's what will be open and closed this holiday Monday
Some businesses will be closed this Monday due to the Family Day long weekend. Here's what will be open and closed this holiday Monday.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating fatal shooting in Little Italy
A man in his thirties was fatally shot in Montreal's Little Italy district just after midnight Saturday.
-
Quebec man 'not worthy' to be parent of child he fathered through rape: judge
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled that a man can never again try to claim paternity of a child he fathered during a sexual assault.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in stabbing deaths of 2 women near Montreal
A Quebec man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of two women Thursday west of Montreal.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault College president ‘shocked’ by vulgar attack from Conestoga College head
A war of words began this week between the heads of two Ontario colleges that quickly escalated to include some low insults.
-
Sudbury recovers part of $1.5M taken by fraudsters
Greater Sudbury has managed to recover just more than $1 million of the $1.5 million the city was duped into sending to thieves.
-
Sudbury Five declared winner after opposing team left the court
It was a bizarre ending to Thursday night's Sudbury Five basketball game with the opposing team walking off the court before the end.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Family seeks help identifying car that crashed into home
A London, Ont. woman is looking for the driver of a black car that smashed into her parents’ house Friday.
-
London police investigating another detention centre death
London Police Service (LPS) investigators are looking into another death at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC) Friday.
-
Bomb threat in Wingham prompts road closures
A bomb threat forced numerous road closures in Wingham Friday evening.
Winnipeg
-
Carman community holds vigil for 5 slain victims
Around three dozen people gathered in Carman, Man. Friday evening to remember five family members killed over the weekend.
-
Transit safety team ready to board Winnipeg buses
The first class of the city’s transit safety officers graduated Friday – with hopes of bringing a newfound sense of security on Winnipeg Transit buses.
-
'We are saying no': Manitoba refuses licence for controversial silica sand extraction project
The Manitoba government announced a proposed silica sand mine will not be allowed to go forward, with the premier saying the environmental concerns outweigh ‘uncertain’ economic benefits.
Kitchener
-
Unions want Conestoga College's president to step down over derogatory comments
Conestoga College's president is facing criticism for derogatory comments he made about another college president. Now two of the school's unions are suggesting that John Tibbits should step down.
-
Five teens charged with smash and grab robbery at Waterloo mall
Five teenage boys have been arrested after a jewelry store robbery at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo.
-
Jersey signed by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce being auctioned off for Ontario charities
A Kansas City Chiefs jersey, signed by Travis Kelce and his superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift, is being auctioned off for three Ontario charities.
Calgary
-
Garage of Thorncliffe home destroyed in fire
The garage of a home in the northwest Calgary community of Thorncliffe was destroyed in a fire on Friday evening.
-
Calgary senior says alarm company won’t cancel dead husband’s contract
A Calgary senior says she's being threatened by an alarm company over a broken system that is costing her thousands of dollars and keeping her up at night.
-
Man who killed 3-year-old girl eligible for parole after 14 years
A Calgary man who beat and killed his girlfriend’s three-year-old daughter will have to serve at least 14 years behind bars before being eligible for parole, a judge ruled Friday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers warn of 'escalation' of job sanctions
Saskatchewan teachers are expected to broaden their job action after the long weekend.
-
Long-time tenant of Saskatoon arena concerned about proposed Sutherland homeless shelter
Skate Saskatoon is concerned about a homeless shelter opening near ACT Arena.
-
‘It's chaos’: Teachers' walk-out prompts parental response
Elementary schools across Saskatchewan experienced disruption Friday as teachers walked out during lunchtime supervision in a planned job action by the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF).
Edmonton
-
NDP 'combat misinformation' as legal experts say Smith's gender policies violate charter rights
The UCP is facing a new wave of criticism over proposed gender-based policies by the official oppositions and legal experts in Alberta.
-
Union accuses Alberta government of being unprepared for 2024 wildfire season
Alberta's largest union is raising the alarm over wildfire staffing levels in the province, saying the Alberta government is putting people in danger for the upcoming wildfire season by failing to hire and retain enough staff.
-
RCMP seek missing B.C. girl, 13, believed to be travelling to Alberta
Mounties in British Columbia are asking for help from people in Alberta in the search for a missing 13-year-old girl.
Vancouver
-
'It's inflammatory': Vancouver police officer's patch ignites questions about objectivity
A Vancouver police officer is being scrutinized for donning a patch that does not adhere to the force’s uniform regulations.
-
B.C. has gained 708 family doctors over the last year. Here's where they're working
Last week, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix announced that 708 more doctors are practising longitudinal family medicine in the province this year than last year. This week, his office shared data on where those net new family doctors are working.
-
Prince Harry and Meghan enjoy meal, visit kitchen staff at renowned Vancouver restaurant
Working at one of Vancouver's most renowned restaurants, staff at Vij's are no strangers to celebrity guests – but the Royals who unexpectedly arrived this week left them starstruck.
Regina
-
'Historic decision': Saskatchewan government says pronoun law may go to Supreme Court
The Saskatchewan government says it will fight a court ruling over its school pronoun law, calling it a potential game-changing precedent when it comes to provinces' use of Charter's notwithstanding clause.
-
Sask. has nearly exhausted its supply of free COVID-19 tests
Saskatchewan's health ministry says its free, at-home COVID-19 test supply is almost gone.
-
Regina Humane Society faces unprecedented number of dogs in shelter care
The Regina Humane Society says they are dealing with an influx of dogs arriving at the shelter and are in need of adopters or fosters.