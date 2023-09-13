Hwy. 417 bridge replacement at Percy Street scheduled for final weekend of September, councillors say

Ottawa councillors say the replacement of the Percy Street overpass along Hwy. 417 is now scheduled for the final weekend of September, seven weeks after the replacement of the aging infrastructure was originally scheduled for completion.

Construction work continues on Percy Street ahead of the replacement of the bridge. The work was originally scheduled to be completed the weekend of Aug. 10-13, but was postponed at the last minute.

There has been little explanation as to why the work was postponed, or when the replacement work will be completed.

Transportation Committee chair Tim Tierney tells CTV News Ottawa the new timeline for the highway closure is the weekend of Sept. 28 to Oct. 2.

"We're looking at Thursday, Sept. 28 extending through the weekend," Tierney said.

"We've also been informed it's going to be a bit more of a complicated bridge installation, so it might slide into the Monday as well."

The Ministry of Transportation, however, is not confirming a final date for the work.

"The ministry continues to work with its contractor, Kiewit- Dufferin Mid-Town Partnership (KDMP), on confirming the next available dates for the Percy Street bridges rapid replacements," a spokesperson said in an email to CTV News Ottawa.

"Once dates are confirmed, notices will be sent to the public."

As part of the replacement work, the Queensway will be closed eastbound between Carling/Kirkwood and Metcalfe and westbound between Metcalfe/Catherine and Bronson.

The Ministry of Transportation has not explained the reason for the delay with the construction work.

"The decision to postpone the closure is due to additional time being needed to finish preparation and make final adjustments to the bridges to facilitate their successful replacement," the MTO said in a statement on Aug. 10.

"Rapid Bridge replacements are complex undertaking, the MTO and its contractor are working to make sure the project is completed as soon as possible."

Tierney says the city has been kept in the dark about the delays.

"They still haven't informed us on what the actual challenges were, we hope to hear about that. I'm just happy at this point we actually have a date."