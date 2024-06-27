Ontario government spending $1B to refurbish 8 hydro generating stations in eastern Ontario

The provincial government has announced it will be spending close to $1 billion to refurbish eight hydroelectric generating stations in eastern Ontario.

Energy Minister Stephen Lecce made the announcement in Ottawa on Thursday.

"Hydroelectric generating stations in eastern Ontario have been providing the province with clean electricity for a century, and with today's investment, we're extending the life of these eight stations for decades more to help Ontario meet its growing electricity needs," he said.

Forty-five units at the Arnprior, Barrett Chute, Mountain Chute, and Stewartville stations on the Madawaska River and at the Chats Falls, Chenaux, Des Joachims, and Otto Holden stations on the Ottawa River will see refurbishment. Lecce says the project will create more than 500 jobs in the region.

Eight hydroelectric generating stations in eastern Ontario that will be refurbished.

Lecce was in Horton, Ont. earlier in the day to announce $162 million for the Chenaux Generating Station, prior to making the larger announcement in Ottawa.

"This significant investment will enhance efficiencies, create hundreds of skilled jobs in eastern Ontario, and ensure our stations meet energy demands for decades to come," said Ontario Power Generation Senior VP of Business Development Heather Ferguson, in a news release Thursday.

This follows a previous announcement of a $600-million refurbishment plan for the R.H. Saunders Generating Station in Cornwall, Ont.

The Ontario government says the work across all of these generating stations will secure up to 2,673 megawatts of electricity.

"Our government will continue to support affordable energy expansion, while continuing to oppose the regressive federal carbon tax," Lecce said.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Dylan Dyson