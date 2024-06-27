OTTAWA
    Ontario appoints supervisor to oversee hospital in Renfrew, Ont.

    Ontario has appointed a supervisor to oversee the Renfrew Victoria Hospital in Renfrew, Ont, after "concerning financial practices" were found during a review, according to the province.

    The Ministry of Health announced Thursday morning that Altaf Stationwala will supervise the hospital to "strengthen its governance, accountability, and ability to deliver the best possible care to Ontarians."

    "Mr. Stationwala will work closely with Renfrew Victoria Hospital’s CEO, the board of directors, and staff to address concerns regarding hospital governance and management practices, including concerning financial practices that were found as a result of a review conducted by Ontario Health and an independent third party," said a statement from the ministry.

    The Renfrew Victoria Hospital has 55-beds.

    The Ministry of Health and Ontario Health will receive regular updates from Stationwala, "leading to a final report that will help strengthen and improve the hospital's governance, accountability, finances and ability to deliver the best possible care to patients, and their families," says the province.

    The Renfrew Victoria Hospital offers surgical, medical and complex continuing care, with special in-patient services including a Special Care Unit, Palliative Care, and Pastoral Care. The hospital's ambulatory care program sees over 30,000 emergency and clinic visits per year.

    The Renfrew Victoria Hospital is located approximately 90 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa.

