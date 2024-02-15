Hwy. 174 to close in both directions at Jeanne D'Arc overnight Tuesday

OC Transpo says Highway 174 will be closed in both directions overnight Tuesday to allow for bridge concrete work as part of the O-Train East extension.

A notice by the transit authority says both the westbound and eastbound portions will be closed at Jeanne D'Arc Boulevard beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 10:30 p.m. until Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 5:30 a.m.

The Jeanne D'Arc Boulevard northbound on-ramp going on to westbound Highway 174 will be shut down to drivers until Wednesday's construction is completed.

The southbound Highway 174 on-ramp at Jeanne D'Arc will remain closed until April 25, while other work in the area is completed.

"The construction work outlined in this notice is subject to change. Work may be delayed or extended due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances," OC Transpo said.

Detours will be in place in the area.

Westbound drivers will exit at Jeanne d’Arc Boulevard, cross over and re-enter Highway 174 using the westbound on-ramp.

Motorists travelling eastbound will exit at Jeanne d’Arc Boulevard, cross over and re-enter Highway 174 using the eastbound on-ramp.

"Motorists should adhere to detours, traffic control signage, posted speed limits, allow for added travel time and use extra caution when moving through active construction corridors as traffic patterns change," OC Transpo says.

Motorists can visit the City of Ottawa website for updates or changes to traffic impacts.

To receive electronic updates, sign up on OC Transpo's website and select updates for "Jeanne d’Arc Station."