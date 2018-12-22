

An unknown amount of heating oil that spilled during a delivery mishap has gone into the Ottawa River in Gatineau.

Officials were called to the area of rue Hôtel de Ville and rue Laurier Friday afternoon.

Because of the conditions, it’s not known how much oil actually reached the water but Quebec's Ministry of the Environment estimates between 700 and 1,200 litres spilled.

A spokesperson says booms were deployed to limit the amount of oil that reached the river and that Gatineau’s drinking water quality is “unlikely” to be affected.

More to come…

With files from the Canadian Press.