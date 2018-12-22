Hundreds of litres of heating oil spill near Ottawa River in Gatineau
CTV Ottawa
Published Saturday, December 22, 2018 1:02PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 22, 2018 1:07PM EST
An unknown amount of heating oil that spilled during a delivery mishap has gone into the Ottawa River in Gatineau.
Officials were called to the area of rue Hôtel de Ville and rue Laurier Friday afternoon.
Because of the conditions, it’s not known how much oil actually reached the water but Quebec's Ministry of the Environment estimates between 700 and 1,200 litres spilled.
A spokesperson says booms were deployed to limit the amount of oil that reached the river and that Gatineau’s drinking water quality is “unlikely” to be affected.
More to come…
With files from the Canadian Press.