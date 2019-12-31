OTTAWA -- It’s about to be a new decade, and there are many ways to ring in 2020 across the capital.

Hogman-Eh!

If you want to celebrate Scottish style, the 8th annual Hogman-Eh! is happening at the Aberdeen Pavilion and Horticulture Building at Lansdowne Park.

The festivities start at 5 p.m. and continue until 1 a.m.

There will a countdown to midnight happening at 7 p.m. as Scotland rings in the New Year. A fireworks show will happen after midnight.

General admission is by donation from 5-7 p.m. and $10 per person after 7 p.m.

Rick Chiarelli’s alcohol-free New Year’s Eve

Rick Chiarelli’s annual alcohol-free New Year’s Eve party will be taking over at Ben Franklin Place from 6-10 p.m.

The family-friendly event is free, and is promising a winter wonderland with music, magicians, sleigh rides, ice skating and a fireworks show.

Chiarelli remains in hospital recovering from heart surgery, but his wife will host the party.

Magic of Lights at Wesley Clover Parks

Families can take a drive through Magic of Lights at Wesley Clover Parks.

A portion of the proceeds goes towards the CHEO Foundation.

The festive light display is open daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event runs until Jan. 4.

Parliament Hill

There are just a few days left to check out Christmas Lights Across Canada on Parliament Hill.

The free show happens nightly starting at 5:30 p.m., and it will run midnight on New Year’s Eve.