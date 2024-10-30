How much working from home could alter your carbon footprint

Carleton University has released a study saying if government employees in the Ottawa area worked from home full-time, they would cut their workplace-related emissions by 25 per cent.

The study goes beyond the impact of vehicle traffic, examining factors like maintaining comfortable home temperatures and other energy expenditures.

Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering instructor Farzam Sepanta is the lead author of the study.

He expanded on the stats while speaking with Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron on Wednesday.