OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 94-year-old man charged for 'historical' sexual assaults in Smiths Falls area

    An Ontario Provincial Police badge is pictured on the sleeve of an officer's uniform. (Source: OPP) An Ontario Provincial Police badge is pictured on the sleeve of an officer's uniform. (Source: OPP)
    Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges against an elderly man in connection to a 'historical' sexual assault case.

    Police say two people contacted the OPP in September to report they had been sexually assaulted at two locations in Smiths Falls and Montague Township over a period of five years starting in the 1980s.

    John Carley, 94, of the village of Elgin, Ont. in the Township of Rideau Lakes has been charged with two counts of indecent assault.

    The man was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth, Ont. on Nov. 18.

