No Name grocery store opens in Brockville, Ont. today: Here’s what you need to know

Loblaw opens its new ultra-discount grocery store in Brockville, Ont. today, promising customers will save up to 20 per cent on everyday grocery and household essentials.

The ‘No Name’ store is located on Parkedale Avenue in Brockville, the third ‘No Name’ store in Canada.

“This innovative pilot store is all about saving customers money,” Loblaw says. “With a thoughtfully curated selection of products and cost-saving measures, customers can expect to save up to 20 per cent on their everyday grocery and household essentials.”

“With 1,300 top-selling items, this unique store aims to bring affordability without compromising quality.”

The ‘No Name’ store will have shorter operating hours, with the store open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Loblaw says the new store will have “no refrigeration (no dairy or fresh meat products)”, limited marketing and no flyers, and the “smaller assortment means the store is less complicated to run.”

The stores will have a "small range of frozen food items," along with pantry staples, household necessities and shelf-stable bakery and produce items, including bread, bagels, apples, bananas, peppers and carrots, according to the company.

“Our goal is simple – providing food and essential household items across a limited range of national brands and no name brand products at our lowest possible price,” Per Bank, President and CEO of Loblaw, said in a statement in August.

“Since food inflation took off globally, we have been laser-focused on doing what we can to keep prices lower for customers, including opening more discount food locations in more parts of the country. This new test concept allows us to pass on lower prices to our customers – it’s a completely different and simplified shopping experience.”

Two other ‘No Name’ pilot stores are opening in St. Catharines and Windsor.