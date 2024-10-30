Avoiding scary costume prices this Halloween
With Halloween looming imminently, many are ready for a night of trick-or-treating and costume parties.
Those still heading out for last-minute costumes, accessories, and décorations may be seeing some scary sticker prices when it comes to gearing up for the night.
"We have people coming in spending hundreds, if not like $1,000 at a time on décor, because décor is also a very big seller," says Jessica Boland, assistant manager of the Spirit Halloween in the Carlingwood Shopping Centre.
"I want to say at least $100 (people are spending), usually because a lot of people are getting the costumes as well as the accessories that go with the costumes."
A new poll by Leger says Canadians will spend an average of $67.65 on Halloween. That cost rises to $121.57 for parents.
"A lot of our kids costumes range anywhere from $35 to $50," says Boland, "and then parents with more kids obviously can be spending more."
More than a quarter of Canadians say they will end up spending $100 or more between costumes, candy, décor, events, and more. The exact same number, 27 per cent, say they will spend $0.
Many looking to enjoy Halloween on a budget are turning to thrift stores, which have soared in popularity since the pandemic.
"Halloween is one of our busiest times of year, and we've had people all week, this week and last week, getting ready and we've been doing lots of costumes," says Sam Kardash of Ragtime Vintage Clothing on Flora Street.
It may not be the first option for those looking to dress as a Minion or as Deadpool or Wolverine — some of the most popular costumes this year — but thrift stores offer the option to create unique, timeless costumes.
"We do rentals of 60s, 70s, 80s, medieval, renaissance, and this year, definitely 70s seem to be the most popular in terms of eras," says Kardash.
He adds that creating a full ensemble head to toe may be an expensive venture, but adding a one-of-a-kind accessory or piece not found anywhere else can be done for anywhere between $25 to $75.
"People want that authentic look. When you get a costume that's real stuff and not made out of plastic or very thin material, it's going to give you that authentic look for a costume."
Kardash also says that thrifting costume pieces allows the opportunity to use a certain item outside of the costume in more everyday fashion.
But that's not to say a full Halloween costume cannot be done from the racks of a vintage store.
"1980s is a good costume as well," says Kardash.
"Whether it's a Michael Jackson kind of look or Prince; we set someone up with a Prince costume the other day."
