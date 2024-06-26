OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • How an Ottawa neighbourhood is trying to battle car thieves

    Thief next to car door (generic) Thief next to car door (generic)
    Share

    Ottawa Police say more than 830 vehicles have been stolen in Ottawa so far this year.

    Connie Ford at the Hunt Club Park Community Association says her neighbourhood has been frequently targeted.

    She told Newstalk 580 CFRA’s Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron what the community is trying to do to stem the tide.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Things a pediatrician would never let their child do

    As summer begins for most children around Canada, CTV News spoke with a number of pediatric health professionals about the best practices for raising kids, and how the profession has evolved since the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News