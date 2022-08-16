Hot and sunny on Tuesday in Ottawa

It will be another beautiful summer day in Ottawa with warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 27 C, and it will feel more like 30 degrees with the humidex.

A few clouds will roll in this evening and temperatures will fall to 17 C overnight.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud tomorrow with a 40 per cent chance of showers late afternoon. There will also be a risk of a thunderstorm. It will be slightly cooler on Wednesday with a high of 24 C and a humidex of 29 degrees.

It will be cloudy tomorrow evening with a chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to 15 C overnight.

On Thursday – cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 26 C.