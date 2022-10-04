Home undamaged after car bursts into flames in driveway

Ottawa firefighters kept a home from being damaged by fire after a car in the driveway burst into flames Tuesday morning.

The vehicle was parked just outside the garage of a house on Manning Court in Kanata. Flames and thick smoke were shooting up from the front of the car around 8:45 a.m.

The Ottawa Fire Service says the fire was put out quickly and it didn’t spread to the home, just a metre away.

OFS could not immediately confirm the make and model of the vehicle.

No one was reported hurt.