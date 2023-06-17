Hollywood Gala celebrates Renfrew's special needs community

It is a black tie affair in Renfrew Saturday night, as dozens of people from the special needs community will be celebrated.

Renfrew County Voices for People with Developmental Disabilities is hosting a Hollywood Gala at the Renfrew Armouries.

"What we wanted to do was give these guys a day they would never forget," organizer Charlene Badour said.

"So this is kind of like their prom, their weddings all wrapped up into one big special day."

For families like Lisa Duggan, her 34-year-old son Alex lives with autism and has never got the chance to experience such an event.

"He never went to prom, they never really do anything fancy or exciting," Duggan tells CTV News Ottawa. "So we thought this would be a great opportunity for them."

One hundred and seventy five people are scheduled to attend the event, upwards of 50 of those people with special needs.

All formal wear for the evening was donated for free by members of the public, with local hairstylists and beauticians offering services as well.

Fellow organizer Elaine Lamont says events such as these create opportunities to shine a new light on people such as her son Scott and his peers.

"People on the street may have a preconceived notion about someone with a developmental disability," Lamont said.

"You don't normally in your mind picture them in a tuxedo or sitting at an elegant sit down dinner, dancing. We're going to change that."

Badour says the night's Hollywood theme allows those being celebrated to be seen as the stars on the night.

"They're always the stars; it's just that sometimes we get overwhelmed as parents because it is a big, big chore for parents every day," Badour said.

"But it is worth it, when you can do things like this for them it's worth it."