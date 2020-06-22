OTTAWA -- The Queensway will be closed in both directions for more than three days next month as crews replace the bridges that go over the O-Train Trillium Line.

In a press release, the Tomlinson Group says the work will begin at 7 p.m. July 2 and will continue until 6 a.m. July 6. The existing bridges will be demolished and replaced during that time.

Highway 417 will be closed in both directions between Carling Avenue and Bronson Avenue starting at 8 p.m. July 2. The highway is expected to reopen by 6 a.m. July 6.

The following ramps will be closed starting at 7 p.m. July 2, Tomlinson says.

Carling Avenue to 417 Eastbound on ramp

Parkdale Avenue to 417 Eastbound on ramp

O’Connor Street to 417 Westbound on ramp

Lyon Street to 417 Westbound on ramp

Bronson Avenue to 417 Westbound on ramp

Parkdale Avenue to 417 Westbound on ramp

In addition, the ramp from Rochester Street to the 417 westbound will close from 7 p.m. June 30 to 6 a.m. July 6 and Orangeville Street will close between Rochester and Booth streets between July 2 and 6.

Detours for Queensway drivers will be in place. Eastbound drivers will exit the highway at Carling Avenue and return to it at Metcalfe Street. Westbound drivers will be diverted at Catherine Street and return to the highway at Carling.