Highway 17 sees multiple crashes and closures in final weeks of summer

A number of significant crashes and closures along Highway 17 across Renfrew County in the last week has renewed calls for expansion and safety.

On Aug. 26, a three-vehicle crash closed Highway 17 at O'Brien Road. Two days later, a fatal collision near Cobden shut down the highway.

A head on crash Aug. 31 at Calabogie Road required an Ornge Air Ambulance to be called in, and a crash on Sept. 1 near Mattawa also required significant detours along Highway 17.

"For some reason, we've just had a really bad stretch right now that have been very significant," said Gordon Perolli, a commander with the Renfrew County Paramedic Service.

"We have a lot of different things going on. It's almost back to school, a lot of people are out right now, extra traffic, extra construction, people want to get places really fast and sometimes aren't taking the time they need to."

The recent flurry of crashes has renewed calls from drivers to see the highway expand from two lanes to four throughout the county.

Currently, Highway 17 reduces from four lanes to two just west of Arnprior.

County warden Peter Emon says they are looking at work between the Arnprior and Renfrew corridor.

"From where it ends in Arnprior, underneath the new overpass at Calabogie Road and through to Bruce Street," outlines Emon, when asked about the expansion to four lanes.

"Initially we were told it would be all completed by 2028. We will be trying to get a meeting with the new Minister of Transportation. We will need to confirm that timeline and if it's not, then find out what the new timeline is."

Until then, Perolli is reminding drivers to slow down, take their time, plan their trip, and avoid distracted driving.

He's hoping that this latest spate of collisions will settle following the Labour Day weekend.

"I'm hoping with kids back in school now, people back in the job, summer vacations over, I'm hoping things will calm down."