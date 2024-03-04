OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • High school in Ottawa's west end placed on lockdown after threatening incident with a weapon

    Red and blue lights atop an Ottawa police vehicle are seen in this undated file photo. Red and blue lights atop an Ottawa police vehicle are seen in this undated file photo.
    The Ottawa Police Service is investigating after responding to a "threatening incident with a weapon" at Woodroffe High School in Ottawa's west end on Monday.

    Ottawa Carleton District School Board spokesperson Darcy Knoll tells CTV News a lockdown was initiated at the high school, located on the 2400 block of Georgina Avenue, "as a precaution" and to "support a police investigation."

    "Students and staff were safely secured in their classrooms. The lockdown was in place for approximately one hour. No students or staff were physically harmed," Knoll said in an emailed statement.

    Knoll says end of the school day was delayed due to the lockdown.

    The school board did not provide more details on the nature of the threat.

    Ottawa police said on social media that officers responded to the school in response to a "threatening incident with a weapon" at around 3:40 p.m. and said arrests had been made, but did not provide further details.

    In an update just after 5:45 p.m., police said the police operation had ended.

    There were no injuries reported and an investigation into the threat is ongoing.

