The Ontario government will be handing out free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests in Ottawa, Kingston and Cornwall over the next week.

On Saturday, test kits will be available for free at the Rideau Centre in downtown Ottawa and at the Hazeldean Mall in Kanata. More sites are planned next week at Queen's University in Kingston and the Cornwall Square in Cornwall.

As part of a testing blitz, the Ontario government is providing up to two million rapid tests free of charge at high-traffic locations across the province.

The Ontario government announced changes to the rules for redeploying the test kits, with pop-up sites handing out the free rapid antigen test kits until next weekend.

Ontario announced the rapid antigen tests for the most vulnerable sectors will now be recommended for three purposes:

Test-to-work purposes to meet critical workforce needs in the highest risk settings

For people without symptoms as screening, including health care workers

For people with COVID-19 symptoms. If two consecutive RATs, separated by 24-48 hours, are both negative, the symptomatic individual is less likely to be infected

Here is the list of locations for rapid antigen test pick-up locations in Ottawa, Kingston and Cornwall between Jan. 8 and 15.

SATURDAY, JAN. 8 - OTTAWA

10 a.m. Hazeldean Mall on Eagleson Road in Kanata

10 a.m. CF Rideau Centre on Rideau Street

MONDAY, JAN. 10 – KINGSTON

10 a.m. Queen's University (Queen's Centre) at 99 University Ave.

TUESDAY, JAN. 11 – KINGSTON

10 a.m. Queen's University (Queen's Centre) at 99 University Ave.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12 – KINGSTON

10 a.m. Queen's University (Queen's Centre) at 99 University Ave.

THURSDAY, JAN. 13 – KINGSTON, CORNWALL

7 a.m. Cornwall Square – 1 Water Street East, Cornwall

10 a.m. Queen's University (Queen's Centre) at 99 University Ave. in Kingston.

FRIDAY, JAN. 14 – KINGSTON, CORNWALL

7 a.m. Cornwall Square – 1 Water Street East, Cornwall

10 a.m. Queen's University (Queen's Centre) at 99 University Ave. in Kingston.

SATURDAY, JAN. 15

7 a.m. Cornwall Square – 1 Water Street East, Cornwall

At sites distributing tests, there is a limit of one test kit per person.

Access to rapid antigen tests will be subject to available supply.