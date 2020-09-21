OTTAWA -- COVID-19 testing centres are open across Ottawa and eastern Ontario today if you are seeking a test for novel coronavirus.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena and the two COVID-19 care clinics are open in Ottawa today. The COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre at RCGT Park is open, but no appointments were available as of Sunday evening.

Here is a look at the hours of operation for the COVID-19 testing centres in Ottawa today.

COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena (151 Brewer Way): 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

COVID-19 Care Clinic – Moodie location (495 Moodie Drive): 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Care Clinic – Heron location (1485 Heron Road) 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre on Coventry Road: 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Speaking to reporters on Friday afternoon, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Ottawa Public Health is recommending people get tested for COVID-19 if:

You are showing new symptoms of COVID-19

You have been instructed by Ottawa Public Health to seek testing

COVID-19 testing centres across eastern Ontario

Alexandria COVID-19 Assessment Centre – 62 Anik Street, Alexandria

Open Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only (call 613-933-1375 or 1-800-267-7120)

Casselman COVID-19 Assessment Centre (drive-thru only) – 872 Principale Street, Casselman

Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cornwall COVID-19 Assessment Centre – 850 McConnell Avenue, Cornwall

By appointment only (Please call 613-938-4240, ext. 5420)

Hawkesbury COVID-19 Assessment Centre – 750 Laurier Street, Hawkesbury

Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rockland COVID-19 Assessment Centre – 2741 Chamberland Street, Rockland

Open Monday to Saturday, by appointment only

Winchester COVID-19 Assessment Centre – 515 Albert Street, Winchester

Open Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 2:45 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Renfrew County

Monday, Sept 21 – 1004 Castleford Rd., Renfrew.

The clinic is open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. for residents of Renfrew County and South Algonquin.

A clinic will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 80 Richardson Cres. In Pembroke.