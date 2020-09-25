OTTAWA -- Two new options for people to receive a COVID-19 test are available for residents of Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

Starting today, 13 pharmacies in Ottawa will offer COVID-19 testing. Ontario Health says testing is available at pharmacies if you're not showing symptoms and are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long Term Care.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit has also opened a new COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre at Calypso Waterpark in Limoges. The site is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In Ottawa, there are four COVID-19 testing facilities.

Here is a look at the hours of operation for the COVID-19 testing centres in Ottawa today:

COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena (151 Brewer Way): 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Parents must book an appointment for children testing.

COVID-19 Care Clinic – Moodie location (495 Moodie Drive): 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Care Clinic – Heron location (1485 Heron Road) 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre on Coventry Road: 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. You must book an appointment for the drive-thru testing facility.

On Thursday, Ontario announced new COVID-19 testing guidelines.Effective immediately, Ontarians should only seek testing at COVID-19 assessment centres and COVID-19 care clinics if you are:

Showing COVID-19 symptoms

Have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by your public health unit or exposure notification through the COVID Alert App

A resident or worker in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by your local public health unit; and

Eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care

COVID-19 testing centres across eastern Ontario

Calypso Waterpark – 2015 Calypso Street, off Highway 417

Open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Alexandria COVID-19 Assessment Centre – 62 Anik Street, Alexandria

Open Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only (call 613-933-1375 or 1-800-267-7120)

Casselman COVID-19 Assessment Centre (drive-thru only) – 872 Principale Street, Casselman

Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cornwall COVID-19 Assessment Centre – 850 McConnell Avenue, Cornwall

By appointment only (Please call 613-938-4240, ext. 5420)

Hawkesbury COVID-19 Assessment Centre – 750 Laurier Street, Hawkesbury

Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rockland COVID-19 Assessment Centre – 2741 Chamberland Street, Rockland

Open Monday to Saturday, by appointment only

Winchester COVID-19 Assessment Centre – 515 Albert Street, Winchester

Open Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 2:45 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Renfrew County and District Health Unit testing

Friday, Sept. 25 – 80 Richardson Cres., Pembroke. Testing is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

COVID-19 Assessment Centre – Kingston

Leon's Centre, 1 Tragically Hip Way (Enter at Gate 2 on Ontario St. )

Open seven days a week, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

COVID-19 Assessment Centre – Napanee

Lenadco Building at 310 Bridge Street West, Napanee

Call before visiting: 613-354-8254