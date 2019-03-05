

Korey Kealey, Foodland Ontario

STRAWBERRY OATMEAL PANCAKES

Strawberries add a burst of flavour and moistness to these very tasty and satisfying pancakes. Serve more juicy sweet berries and drizzle of maple syrup.

Makes 12 pancakes

1-1/4 cups (300 mL) buttermilk

1 cup (250 mL) large-flaked rolled oats

1 cup (250 mL) all-purpose flour

1 tsp (5 mL) each baking powder, baking soda and cinnamon

1/4 tsp (1 mL) salt

2 Ontario Eggs

2 tbsp (25 mL) Ontario Maple Syrup

2 tbsp (25 mL) vegetable oil (approx)

1 tsp (5 mL) vanilla

1 cup (250 mL) diced Ontario Strawberries

1-1/2 cups (375 mL) sliced Ontario Strawberries

In large bowl, combine buttermilk with oats; let stand for 10 minutes.

In medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt; stir into oat mixture. In small bowl, whisk together eggs, maple syrup, oil and vanilla. Stir into oat mixture. Gently stir in diced strawberries.

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Brush with thin layer of oil. For each pancake, drop 1/4 cup (50 mL) batter onto skillet and cook for 4 minutes or until edges are dry and bottoms are golden. Flip and cook for 2 minutes or until golden and puffed. Repeat with remaining batter, brushing with oil between batches and adjusting heat as necessary. Serve topped with sliced strawberries.

APPLE MUESLI PANCAKES

Serve these hearty healthy pancakes before you gear up for some outdoor winter fun.

Makes about 16 pancakes

1/2 cup (125 mL) quick-cooking rolled oats (not instant)

1-1/2 cups (375 mL) Ontario Buttermilk

3/4 cup (175 mL) Ontario Maple Syrup

2 cinnamon sticks

2 whole cloves

Pinch ground ginger

2 Ontario Apples

1/2 cup (125 mL) all-purpose flour

1/2 cup (125 mL) whole wheat flour

1 tsp (5 mL) baking soda

1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt

3 Ontario Eggs, lightly beaten

3 tbsp (45 mL) vegetable oil

1 tsp (5 mL) vanilla

3/4 cup (175 mL) diced dried apricots, dried cranberries or raisins or a combination

Vegetable oil

In large bowl, cover rolled oats with buttermilk; set aside. In small saucepan, combine maple syrup, cinnamon sticks, cloves and ginger; bring to boil over high heat. Remove from heat; cover and set aside.

Peel and core apples; dice into small pieces. In medium bowl, stir together all-purpose and whole wheat flours, baking soda and salt until blended; set aside. Whisk eggs, oil and vanilla into oatmeal; stir in diced apple and dried fruit. Fold in flour mixture just until combined.

Heat just enough oil to coat bottom of nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Spoon about 1/3 cup (75 mL) batter for each pancake into pan. Cook for about 3 minutes or until bottom is deep golden brown underneath; flip and cook for 3 more minutes or until bottom is deep golden. Repeat with remaining batter. Discard cinnamon and cloves from spiced maple syrup; serve with pancakes.

MASHED POTATO PANCAKES

Whether the potatoes are freshly made or enjoyed as leftovers, these savoury pancakes are great with a hearty bacon-and-eggs breakfast or as a change-of-pace dinner side dish.

Makes about 10 pancakes

2 cups (500 mL) mashed Ontario Potatoes, cold or at room temperature

1/2 cup (125 mL) tightly packed grated old Cheddar, Gruyère or Swiss cheese

1/4 cup (50 mL) plain yogurt or sour cream

1 egg, lightly beaten

2 Ontario Green Onions, finely chopped (about 1/3 cup/75 mL)

Pepper

Salt (optional)

Vegetable oil

In medium bowl, mix together mashed potatoes, cheese, yogurt, egg, green onions and generous grinding of black pepper until evenly mixed. Taste and add salt if mashed potatoes have not been salted. Using wet hands, form about 1/2 cup (125 mL) of the mixture into a 2-1/2 inch (6 cm) round pancake. Place on waxed paper-lined tray. Repeat with remaining potato mixture.

Heat just enough oil to coat bottom of large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add half of the pancakes; cook until golden brown on both sides and hot in middle, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Add a little more oil if needed and cook remaining pancakes.

Mashed Potatoes:

For 2 cups (500 mL) mashed potatoes, peel 1-1/4 lb (625 g) potatoes (about 3 medium) and cut into chunks. Place in large saucepan and cover with cold water. Add about 1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt to water. Set pan over high heat, cover and bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer, partially covered, until very tender, about 20 minutes. Drain well and mash as smoothly as possible.