OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa has released its list of walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Tuesday.

Anyone who is eligible for a vaccine can walk in for a first or second dose while supplies last, between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Here are the locations and number of appointments available as of 10 a.m.:

Canadian Tire Centre: 138

Eva James Community Centre: 342

Horticulture Building at Lansdowne: 173

Nepean Sportsplex – Halls A&B: 351

Nepean Sportsplex – Rink: 379

Orleans YMCA: 425

Ottawa City Hall: 410

uOttawa – Minto Sports Complex: 1,268

You must be at least 12 years old to receive a Pfizer vaccine dose and you must be at least 18 to receive a Moderna vaccine dose. In order to receive your second dose of a vaccine, it must have been at least 28 days since your first dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer and Moderna) and it must have been at least eight weeks since receiving a first dose of AstraZeneca.

To cancel your previously booked appointment and replace it with an earlier one, visit the provincial booking system or use this tool.