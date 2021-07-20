Advertisement
Here's where you can get a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa Tuesday
An Ottawa resident walks into a city community vaccination clinic on Sunday. (Colton Praill/CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa has released its list of walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Tuesday.
Anyone who is eligible for a vaccine can walk in for a first or second dose while supplies last, between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Here are the locations and number of appointments available as of 10 a.m.:
- Canadian Tire Centre: 138
- Eva James Community Centre: 342
- Horticulture Building at Lansdowne: 173
- Nepean Sportsplex – Halls A&B: 351
- Nepean Sportsplex – Rink: 379
- Orleans YMCA: 425
- Ottawa City Hall: 410
- uOttawa – Minto Sports Complex: 1,268
You must be at least 12 years old to receive a Pfizer vaccine dose and you must be at least 18 to receive a Moderna vaccine dose. In order to receive your second dose of a vaccine, it must have been at least 28 days since your first dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer and Moderna) and it must have been at least eight weeks since receiving a first dose of AstraZeneca.
To cancel your previously booked appointment and replace it with an earlier one, visit the provincial booking system or use this tool.