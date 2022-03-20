Here’s where masks will still be mandatory in Ottawa when Ontario lifts the mask mandate

Masks will no longer be mandatory in most indoor settings in Ontario starting on Monday.

The Ontario government is lifting the mask mandate for indoor settings, including schools, restaurants, fitness centres and cinemas.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at where masks are mandatory and optional in Ottawa once Ontario lifts the mask mandate on Monday.

MASKS STILL MANDATORY

The Ontario government says masks will be mandatory in the following settings:

Health care settings

Long-term care settings

Retirement homes

Congregate care settings

Shelters

Jails

Public transit

Public transit

The Ontario government says masks will continue to be required on all public transit vehicles and in stations until April 27.

Masks will still be mandatory on Ottawa's public transit, including:

OC Transpo buses

O-Train vehicles

O-Train and Transit Stations

Para Transpo minibuses and Taxis

Ottawa Public Health facilities

Masks will be required for all staff and visitors at the following Ottawa Public Health facilities:

Vaccination clinics

Dental clinics

Sexual health clinics

Supervised consumption services

City of Ottawa facilities

Staff and visitors will be required to wear a mask in the following city of Ottawa-run long-term care homes.

Carleton Lodge

Centre d'accueil Champlain

Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home

Peter D. Clark long-term care home

Masks are mandatory in all long-term care homes until at least April 27

Ottawa businesses requiring a mask

Masks will be mandatory at the following Ottawa locations after Monday:

The ByTowne Cinema (proof of vaccination also required)

The Mayfair Theatre

The National Arts Centre will require visitors to wear a mask until further notice (proof of vaccination also required)

The National Gallery of Canada says mask requirements will remain in place until further notice

Post secondary institutions

Masks will still be mandatory on campus at Ottawa's post secondary institutions.

Algonquin College says masks are required for people attending campuses in Ottawa, Perth and Pembroke until the end of the winter term.

Carleton University says its masking policy will remain in effect until the end of the winter term.

University of Ottawa says the mandatory mask policy will remain in effect until the end of the winter term, including exams.

Health care settings

The Ontario government says masks are still mandatory in health care settings.

The College of Physiotherapists of Ontario says all physiotherapy practice settings are health care settings.

"Physiotherapists should continue to wear surgical/procedural masks and patients should continue to wear a mask until April 27, 2022 when the remainder of the COVID requirements are expected to be lifted," the college said on Friday.

MASKS NO LONGER REQUIRED

As of Monday, masks will no longer be mandatory in most indoor settings, including:

Public elementary and secondary schools

Bars and restaurants

Gyms and fitness facilities

Stores and malls

Grocery stores

Banks

Movie theatres

Pharmacies

City of Ottawa facilities

The following city of Ottawa settings will no longer require masks as of Monday:

Ottawa City Hall, Client Service Centres and counter services

Indoor sports and recreation facilities

Theatres, concert venues, meeting and event spaces

Ottawa Public Library branches

Ottawa's art galleries

The city says residents who prefer wearing masks are welcome to do so in facilities.

Museums

Ingenium says masks will no longer be mandatory at the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, the Canada Science and Technology Museum and the Canada Aviation and Space Museum. Masks will still be recommended at the three museums.

School buses

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority says masks are no longer required on yellow school buses.

(Students using OC Transpo must still wear masks)