    • Here's when you can see the solar eclipse in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on April 8

    An annular solar eclipse rises over construction cranes and the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick An annular solar eclipse rises over construction cranes and the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    On April 8, the total solar eclipse will unfold over Canada, the United States and Mexico, as the moon aligns perfectly between the Earth and the sun.

    During the total solar eclipse, the moon passes between the sun and Earth, entirely covering the face of the sun along a small path of the Earth's surface.

    Areas along the seaway will experience the total solar eclipse, while Ottawa and other cities closer to the Ottawa River will see a partial solar eclipse.

    The partial eclipse begins the moment the edge of the moon touches the edge of the sun. Totality begins when the edge of the moon covers all of the sun and totality ends when the edge of the moon exposes the sun. The partial eclipse ends the moment the edge of the moon leaves the edge of the sun.

    Here is a look at the solar eclipse timeline as it moves across eastern Ontario on Monday.

    Ottawa (Partial solar eclipse)

    • Coverage: 98.87 per cent of the sun covered by the moon. Maximum will occur for 2-3 minutes
    • Partial eclipse begins: 2:11:35 p.m.
    • Maximum eclipse: 3:25:04 p.m.
    • Partial eclipse ends: 4:35:02 p.m.

    Gatineau (Partial solar eclipse)

    • Coverage: 98.66 per cent
    • Partial eclipse begins: 2:11:39 p.m.
    • Maximum eclipse: 3:25:06 p.m.
    • Partial eclipse ends: 4:35:01 p.m.

    Belleville

    • Totality: 2 minutes and 4 seconds
    • Partial eclipse begins: 2:08:13 p.m.
    • Totality begins: 3:21:37 p.m.
    • Maximum eclipse: 3:22:39 p.m.
    • Totality ends: 3:23:41 p.m.
    • Partial eclipse ends: 4:33:38 p.m.

    Napanee

    • Totality: 2 minutes and 25 seconds
    • Partial eclipse begins: 2:08:54 p.m.
    • Totality begins: 3:22:01 p.m.
    • Maximum eclipse: 3:23:13 p.m.
    • Totality ends: 3:24:26 p.m.
    • Partial eclipse ends: 4:34:02 p.m.

    Kingston

    • Totality: 3 minutes and 4 seconds
    • Coverage: 100 per cent eclipse
    • Partial eclipse begins: 2:09:32 p.m.
    • Totality begins: 3:22:15 p.m.
    • Maximum eclipse: 3:23:47 p.m.
    • Totality ends: 3:25:19 p.m.
    • Partial eclipse ends: 4:34:29 p.m.

    Gananoque

    • Totality: 2 minutes and 25 seconds
    • Partial eclipse begins: 2:10:03 p.m.
    • Totality begins: 3:22:40 p.m.
    • Maximum eclipse: 3:24:12 p.m.
    • Totality ends: 3:25:45 p.m.
    • Partial eclipse ends: 4:34:46 p.m.

    Brockville

    • Totality: 2 minutes and 47 seconds
    • Coverage: 100 per cent eclipse
    • Partial eclipse begins: 2:10 p.m.
    • Totality begins: 3:23:28 p.m.
    • Maximum eclipse: 3:24:52 p.m.
    • Totality ends: 3:26:15 p.m.
    • Partial eclipse ends: 4:35:10 p.m.

    Prescott

    • Totality: 2 minutes and 30 seconds
    • Partial eclipse begins: 2:11:15 p.m.
    • Totality begins: 3:23:51 p.m.
    • Maximum eclipse: 3:25:06 p.m.
    • Totality ends: 3:26:21 p.m.
    • Partial eclipse ends: 4:35:19 p.m.

    Morrisburg

    • Totality: 2 minutes and 8 seconds
    • Partial eclipse begins: 2:11:51 p.m.
    • Totality begins: 3:24:29 p.m.
    • Maximum eclipse: 3:25:33 p.m.
    • Totality ends: 3:26:37 p.m.
    • Partial eclipse ends: 4:35:35 p.m.

    Cornwall

    • Totality: 2 minutes and 16 seconds
    • Coverage: 100 per cent eclipse
    • Partial eclipse begins: 2:12:33 p.m.
    • Totality begins: 3:24:58 p.m.
    • Maximum eclipse: 3:26:06 p.m.
    • Totality ends: 3:27:14 p.m.
    • Partial eclipse ends: 4:35:58 p.m.

    Kemptville (Partial solar eclipse)

    • Partial eclipse begins: 2:11:20 p.m.
    • Maximum eclipse: 3:25:02 p.m.
    • Partial eclipse ends: 4:35:09 p.m.

    Montreal

    • Totality: 1 minute and 25 seconds
    • Coverage: 100 per cent eclipse
    • Partial eclipse begins: 2:14:29 p.m.
    • Totality begins: 3:26:51 p.m.
    • Maximum eclipse: 3:27:34 p.m.
    • Totality ends: 3:28:15 p.m.
    • Partial eclipse ends: 4:36:52 p.m.

