Here's when you can see the solar eclipse in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on April 8

On April 8, the total solar eclipse will unfold over Canada, the United States and Mexico, as the moon aligns perfectly between the Earth and the sun.

During the total solar eclipse, the moon passes between the sun and Earth, entirely covering the face of the sun along a small path of the Earth's surface.

Areas along the seaway will experience the total solar eclipse, while Ottawa and other cities closer to the Ottawa River will see a partial solar eclipse.

The partial eclipse begins the moment the edge of the moon touches the edge of the sun. Totality begins when the edge of the moon covers all of the sun and totality ends when the edge of the moon exposes the sun. The partial eclipse ends the moment the edge of the moon leaves the edge of the sun.

Here is a look at the solar eclipse timeline as it moves across eastern Ontario on Monday.

Ottawa (Partial solar eclipse)

Coverage: 98.87 per cent of the sun covered by the moon. Maximum will occur for 2-3 minutes

98.87 per cent of the sun covered by the moon. Maximum will occur for 2-3 minutes Partial eclipse begins : 2:11:35 p.m.

: 2:11:35 p.m. Maximum eclipse : 3:25:04 p.m.

: 3:25:04 p.m. Partial eclipse ends: 4:35:02 p.m.

Gatineau (Partial solar eclipse)

Coverage: 98.66 per cent

98.66 per cent Partial eclipse begins: 2:11:39 p.m.

2:11:39 p.m. Maximum eclipse: 3:25:06 p.m.

3:25:06 p.m. Partial eclipse ends: 4:35:01 p.m.

Belleville

Totality: 2 minutes and 4 seconds

2 minutes and 4 seconds Partial eclipse begins : 2:08:13 p.m.

: 2:08:13 p.m. Totality begins : 3:21:37 p.m.

: 3:21:37 p.m. Maximum eclipse : 3:22:39 p.m.

: 3:22:39 p.m. Totality ends : 3:23:41 p.m.

: 3:23:41 p.m. Partial eclipse ends: 4:33:38 p.m.

Napanee

Totality: 2 minutes and 25 seconds

2 minutes and 25 seconds Partial eclipse begins : 2:08:54 p.m.

: 2:08:54 p.m. Totality begins : 3:22:01 p.m.

: 3:22:01 p.m. Maximum eclipse: 3:23:13 p.m.

3:23:13 p.m. Totality ends : 3:24:26 p.m.

: 3:24:26 p.m. Partial eclipse ends: 4:34:02 p.m.

Kingston

Totality: 3 minutes and 4 seconds

3 minutes and 4 seconds Coverage: 100 per cent eclipse

100 per cent eclipse Partial eclipse begins : 2:09:32 p.m.

: 2:09:32 p.m. Totality begins : 3:22:15 p.m.

: 3:22:15 p.m. Maximum eclipse : 3:23:47 p.m.

: 3:23:47 p.m. Totality ends : 3:25:19 p.m.

: 3:25:19 p.m. Partial eclipse ends: 4:34:29 p.m.

Gananoque

Totality: 2 minutes and 25 seconds

2 minutes and 25 seconds Partial eclipse begins : 2:10:03 p.m.

: 2:10:03 p.m. Totality begins : 3:22:40 p.m.

: 3:22:40 p.m. Maximum eclipse : 3:24:12 p.m.

: 3:24:12 p.m. Totality ends : 3:25:45 p.m.

: 3:25:45 p.m. Partial eclipse ends: 4:34:46 p.m.

Brockville

Totality: 2 minutes and 47 seconds

2 minutes and 47 seconds Coverage: 100 per cent eclipse

100 per cent eclipse Partial eclipse begins : 2:10 p.m.

: 2:10 p.m. Totality begins : 3:23:28 p.m.

: 3:23:28 p.m. Maximum eclipse : 3:24:52 p.m.

: 3:24:52 p.m. Totality ends : 3:26:15 p.m.

: 3:26:15 p.m. Partial eclipse ends: 4:35:10 p.m.

Prescott

Totality: 2 minutes and 30 seconds

2 minutes and 30 seconds Partial eclipse begins : 2:11:15 p.m.

: 2:11:15 p.m. Totality begins : 3:23:51 p.m.

: 3:23:51 p.m. Maximum eclipse : 3:25:06 p.m.

: 3:25:06 p.m. Totality ends : 3:26:21 p.m.

: 3:26:21 p.m. Partial eclipse ends: 4:35:19 p.m.

Morrisburg

Totality: 2 minutes and 8 seconds

2 minutes and 8 seconds Partial eclipse begins : 2:11:51 p.m.

: 2:11:51 p.m. Totality begins : 3:24:29 p.m.

: 3:24:29 p.m. Maximum eclipse : 3:25:33 p.m.

: 3:25:33 p.m. Totality ends : 3:26:37 p.m.

: 3:26:37 p.m. Partial eclipse ends: 4:35:35 p.m.

Cornwall

Totality: 2 minutes and 16 seconds

2 minutes and 16 seconds Coverage: 100 per cent eclipse

100 per cent eclipse Partial eclipse begins : 2:12:33 p.m.

: 2:12:33 p.m. Totality begins : 3:24:58 p.m.

: 3:24:58 p.m. Maximum eclipse : 3:26:06 p.m.

: 3:26:06 p.m. Totality ends : 3:27:14 p.m.

: 3:27:14 p.m. Partial eclipse ends: 4:35:58 p.m.

Kemptville (Partial solar eclipse)

Partial eclipse begins : 2:11:20 p.m.

: 2:11:20 p.m. Maximum eclipse : 3:25:02 p.m.

: 3:25:02 p.m. Partial eclipse ends: 4:35:09 p.m.

Montreal