A look inside a historic Merrickville home for sale for $2.249 million

You can own a piece of Merrickville history for $2.249 million.

The Aaron Mirick House, built in 1845 for the son of the founder of the settlement of Mirick's Mills, is for sale.

The listing from Bennett Property Shop Realty says the nine-acre estate on St. Lawrence Street includes a three-storey home.

"This exquisite estate has been extensively renovated to better than new condition and is perfect for luxurious relaxation and entertaining; featuring, a grand manor blending sophistication and elegance offering spacious rooms and modern amenities, hardwood and marble floors, three-storey spiral wood staircase, gourmet kitchen, expansive covered terraces boasting stunning views ideal for outdoor gatherings and serene mornings. Renovated and heated stone barn/garage offers a variety of uses," says the listing.

A look inside the historic Aaron Mirick House in Merrickville. The three-storey home on St. Lawrence Street is for sale for $2.249 million. (Realtor.ca/website)

The home has six bedrooms and five bathrooms. There is also a pool in the backyard.

According to the Merrickville-Wolford town website, "The main staircase inside, as well as the ceiling plaster work in the main floor front rooms are noteworthy interior elements. This house warrants designation for its craftmanship, its architectural elements, its overall pleasing appearance, and its historical background."

The home on St. Lawrence Street in Merrickville includes a swimming pool in the backyard. (Realtor.ca/website)

Aaron Mirick was the first Reeve of the incorporated village of Merrickville.

The home was later owned by Harry McLean, an engineer and contractor, who transformed "its park-like setting into a zoo with exotic animals," according to Historicplaces.ca. The website says the home was used as a nursing home, but it has returned to its "original purpose of a private residence."

A look inside the historic Aaron Mirick House on St. Lawrence Street in Merrickville. The home is for sale for $2.249 million. (Realtor.ca/website)

According to the Smiths Falls Record News, the owner of the home is David Luxton and his wife Laura.