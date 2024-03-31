Where to watch the April 8 solar eclipse in Ottawa
On April 8, Ottawa will be treated to a solar eclipse.
- Sign up now for our daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Ottawa will see a partial solar eclipse, with about 98.87 per cent of the sun being covered by the moon. The eclipse will begin at 2:11 p.m. and will reach its peak at 3:25 p.m. The entire event will end by 4:35 p.m.
The city of Ottawa will not have an official viewing event for the eclipse, as the city falls outside of the path of totality.
While not a total eclipse, the sun will be fully covered by the moon and a deep partial eclipse is sure to bring fascinating sky darkening and edge effects for Ottawa residents.
Those wanting to see the total eclipse will have to travel south to cities along the U.S.-Canada border, including Brockville, Cornwall and Kingston.
Here are some events happening in the Ottawa region and across eastern Ontario on April 8:
The museum will be hosting a viewing event form 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Eclipse glasses will be provided along with free museum admission. Attendees can also watch a live stream inside the museum.
Throughout the day, science interpreters will demonstrate the use of LightSound, an accessibility device, which translates the visual experience of the eclipse into sound.
The museum recommends buying tickets ahead of time.
Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and $16 for students and youth.
Canadian Museum of Nature – 240 McLeod Street, Ottawa
The Canadian Museum of Nature is one of the places in Ottawa that will host solar eclipse events on April 8, 2024, when the sun is obscured by the moon. (Sam Houpt/CTV News Ottawa)
The Physics Department at Carleton University is planning a public event on Sunday, April 7 to talk about the physics of the eclipse.
Speakers will delve into captivating talks on the cosmos, the solar system, the sun, the Big Bang and the marvels of our own planet. Weather permitting, get a close-up view of the sun through a solar telescope.
The school is also planning a public viewing of the partial eclipse on April 8. More details will be provided at a later date.
Registration is open on the Carleton University website.
Carleton University – 1125 Colonel By Drive, Ottawa
A group of people watch a partial solar eclipse at the Frost Science Museum on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in downtown Miami. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)
Canadian Aviation and Space Museum
The museum will be hosting an event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 8.
The event is included with admission.
The museum will be offering programming on eclipses and how to view them safely including a make-your-own pinhole viewer. The museum says it will be facilitating safe viewing for participants. A live stream will be available inside the theatre.
The museum recommends booking tickets ahead of time as parking on site will be limited.
Canadian Aviation and Space Museum – 11 Aviation Pkwy, Ottawa
Immerse yourself in the rare astrological event from the comfort of the Nordik Spa-Nature in Chelsea, Que.
The spa will be providing complimentary eclipse sunglasses and exclusive "Aufguss" rituals.
In addition, the spa says they will be providing themed cocktails and mocktails.
Registration is available on the spa's website.
16 Chemin Nordik, Chelsea, Que.
Nordik Spa-Nature in Chelsea, Que. Courtesy: Nordik / Photolux
Other viewing spots in Ottawa-Gatineau
- Major's Hill Park
- Mooney's Bay
- Gatineau Park
Here are other viewing locations across eastern Ontario:
Kingston
Officials say the total solar eclipse will begin at 2:09 p.m., will reach the path of totality at 3:23 p.m. and the full cycle of the eclipse will conclude at 4:34 p.m.
- Don’t miss the extraordinary total solar eclipse at Fort Henry in Kingston
- Event runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., with the eclipse occurring between 2:09 p.m. and 4:34 p.m.
- Events include guest speakers, local entertainment, children's crafts and activities and more.
Free ISO-certified eclipse glasses are being distributed to students, faculty and staff (one pair per person). In addition, the university will be providing up to 120,000 solar eclipse glasses to residents.
Tindall Field is the on-campus viewing area.
Queen's eclipse ambassadors will be on-site from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m on April 8. to guide the viewing experience, to point out phenomena such as the Diamond Ring Effect and Bailey’s Beads and answer questions.
No chairs, food, or beverages other than water are permitted on Tindall Field, as they can damage the playing surface. They are permitted in the adjacent Tindall parking lot.
The annular solar eclipse appears from behind clouds above Skinner Butte in Eugene, Ore. Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard via AP)
Glass Greek Park
The city is hosting a free special event in Glass Creek Park on Highway 2 on April 8.
Enjoy the total solar eclipse, live entertainment, food trucks, educational programming and more from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
City parks
The City of Kingston says you can view the total solar eclipse at the following parks:
- Lake Ontario Park - 920 King St. West
- INVISTA Centre (south field) - 1350 Gardiners Rd.
- Cataraqui Kinsmen Arena - 1030 Sunnyside Rd.
- Kingston East Community Centre (Grenadier Park) - 779 Hwy 15
- Lion's Civic Gardens/Isabel Turner Library - 935 Gardiners Rd. (parking at Cataraqui Centre)
- LaSalle Secondary School - 773 Hwy. 15
- Maple Elementary School - 529 St. Martha St.
- Frontenac Secondary School - 1789 Bath Rd.
- Bayridge Secondary School - 1059 Taylor Kidd Blvd.
Kingston is offering free public transit on April 8.
Other locations in Kingston:
Here are some other places to checkout the solar eclipse in the Kingston area:
- Little Cataraqui Creek Conservation Area at 1641 Perth Road. Gate fee waved.
- Lakeside Park
- Cedar Beach Conservation Area
Brockville
The solar eclipse will begin in Brockville at 2:10 p.m., the totality will last for 2 minutes and 47 seconds at 3:24 p.m. and will end at 4:35 p.m.
A community total eclipse viewing event will be held at the Blockhouse Island in Brockville from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The site will be closed to vehicle traffic on the day.
The city has provided a custom Google Map showing nearby points of interest, washrooms and parking lots.
In addition, the Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing, a science and education centre, will provide telescopes safe for viewing the eclipse.
Food vendors will be setting up trucks and there will be live music throughout the afternoon as well.
Cornwall
The city of Cornwall is hosting an eclipse party at Lamoureaux Park from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Bring your own lawn chair and safety eyewear.
The partial eclipse begins at 2:12 p.m., with totality at 3:26 p.m. and the eclipse ending at 4:35 p.m.
Morrisburg
Crysler's Farm National Historic Site will be hosting an event on April 8 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Witness the total solar eclipse with the St. Lawrence River as your backdrop.
Get free eclipse glasses, indulge in eclipse-themed music as well as tasty treats by food and drink vendors.
Pre-purchase a parking pass online. General passes are $10 plus HST.
There is limited seating, so bring your own chair.
Belleville
Here are some locations to see the total solar eclipse in Belleville
- Zwick Island
- Potter's Creek Conservation Area
North Grenville
The Municipality of North Grenville is hosting a live-stream viewing of the solar eclipse on April 8.
The free public event will be held from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the North Grenville Municipal Centre on County Road 44.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
OPEN/CLOSED
OPEN/CLOSED Here's what is open and closed in Ottawa over the Easter weekend
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Here's how to protect your eyes during a solar eclipse
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Video shows confrontation with Melanie Joly over Palestinian refugees
A video circulating on social media this weekend showed Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly in a tense confrontation about the Israel-Hamas war with a man on the street in Montreal.
Ontario man receives Guinness World Record for oldest person to receive kidney transplant
An elderly man living in the Greater Toronto Area has just been officially recognized by Guinness World Records as the oldest person to have ever received a kidney transplant.
'They have to be caught as soon as possible': Brampton road rage victim speaks out as police search for 4 suspects
The driver of the vehicle that was at the centre of the road rage incident in Brampton last week is speaking out about the 'scary' ordeal he, his wife, and her friend went though.
Benches clear after Cabrera, Caballero exchange words in Blue Jays' 5-1 loss to Rays
The game was delayed briefly when benches cleared at the end of the seventh inning, after Blue Jays reliever Génesis Cabrera exchanged words with Tampa Bay's José Caballero and shoved the shortstop, who had been tagged out at third base to end the inning.
How Beyonce answered Dolly Parton’s call and switched up the lyrics to 'Jolene'
During a 2022 interview with 'The Daily Show,' Parton was asked about the hundreds of cover versions of her 1973 country classic 'Jolene' and the one artist yet to record the song who Parton hoped would do so, Beyoncé.
Harvard says it's removed human skin from binding of 19th century book
Harvard University said it has removed human skin from the binding of a 19th century book about the afterlife that has been in its collections since the 1930s. The decision came after a review found ethical concerns with the book's origin and history.
Danielle Smith says she would consider changes to recall legislation
On Saturday's episode of her radio program Your Province Your Premier, Danielle Smith says she would consider changes to the province's recall legislation.
Chrystia Freeland stops by Toronto pharmacy to highlight drug coverage for diabetes and contraceptives in upcoming budget
Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Saturday that a federal plan that will cover most prescription contraceptives and diabetes medicine in Canada will be rolled out soon.
'Trying to steal back voters': Strategists weigh in on Liberal budget messaging plan
The Liberals are deploying a new pre-budget marketing strategy that will see most of the upcoming federal budget announced before it is actually tabled in the House of Commons on April 16.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Flooding at Halifax health-care facility leads to temporary reallocation of Recovery Support Centre space in Yarmouth
Services at the Recovery Support Centre at Yarmouth Regional Hospital, will be temporarily reallocated to open five inpatient mental health beds starting March 29, according to a news release by Nova Scotia Health.
-
UPEI students fundraising to bring medical help to Ghana
A group of Prince Edward Island students are looking to bring medical aid to disadvantaged communities a world away, for the third year in a row.
-
N.B. man dies following single-vehicle crash in Richibouctou-Village
A 40-year-old man from Richibouctou-Village, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle crash in the community on Thursday.
Toronto
-
Youth seriously injured in North York shooting: police
A boy believed to be in his teens has been transported to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in North York.
-
Ontario man receives Guinness World Record for oldest person to receive kidney transplant
An elderly man living in the Greater Toronto Area has just been officially recognized by Guinness World Records as the oldest person to have ever received a kidney transplant.
-
Chrystia Freeland stops by Toronto pharmacy to highlight drug coverage for diabetes and contraceptives in upcoming budget
Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Saturday that a federal plan that will cover most prescription contraceptives and diabetes medicine in Canada will be rolled out soon.
Montreal
-
Fire destroys Quebec shrimp processing plant; investigation transferred to police
Quebec provincial police have taken over an investigation into an overnight fire at a shrimp processing plant in the town of Matane, roughly 350 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.
-
Video shows confrontation with Melanie Joly over Palestinian refugees
A video circulating on social media this weekend showed Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly in a tense confrontation about the Israel-Hamas war with a man on the street in Montreal.
-
'Using art to talk about science': Montreal dance show explores flaws in cardiovascular system
Art and science beat in unison in a new show by Montreal choreographer Rhodnie Désir, who undertook a documentary process to create a production exploring the flaws of the heart and cardiovascular systems.
Northern Ontario
-
Where are the worst roads in northern Ontario?
From crumbling asphalt to potholes to poor signage, the annual Canadian Automobile Association's Worst Roads campaign to influence local and provincial governments to fix damaged and aging roadways is now open for voting.
-
Ontario man receives Guinness World Record for oldest person to receive kidney transplant
An elderly man living in the Greater Toronto Area has just been officially recognized by Guinness World Records as the oldest person to have ever received a kidney transplant.
-
Safety board releases findings in tragic helicopter death near Wawa last summer
The Transportation Safety Board has released its report into a fatal incident last summer near Wawa where ground crew member who got tangled in a helicopter tow line and died.
Windsor
-
Pelee Islander II sets sail ahead of schedule
According to Pelee Island Mayor Cathy Miller, the vessels usually start sailing April 1, but this year, the Ministry of Transportation agreed to begin the season a little early to accommodate the holiday weekend.
-
Return of Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market rolls on despite light rain
While the weather may not have been ideal for the return of the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market (DWFM), visitors such as Caterina Augimeri didn’t find the light rain to be “too much of a deterrent.”
-
Car hits pole on Riverside Drive West
Windsor police responded to a crash on Riverside Drive West on Thursday night.
London
-
Emergency Department at Wingham hospital closed Sunday
The closure takes place from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. and patients are asked to call 911 if they have an emergency as an ambulance will remain available to the community and will be re-routed to surrounding hospitals if necessary.
-
Claw hammer used as weapon in Sarnia assault: Police
Twenty-five stitches later and a Sarnia man is recovering after fight over illegal drugs, according to police.
-
One person recovering from gunshot wound after incident in London
One person is recovering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after an incident in London Friday night. According to police, officers received a 911 call about a vehicle crash with gun shots fired in the area of Fiddlers Green Road and Oxford Street west.
Kitchener
-
'This bike has been important to me': Ukrainian teen reunited with stolen bike thanks to local community
A 14-year-old from Ukraine has been reunited with his stolen bike thanks in part to the Norfolk County community.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER Kitchener wins first game in series with Erie
Kitchener Rangers playoff hockey is back.
-
'Only permanent form of loss prevention': Low-cost pet microchip clinic held in Guelph
The Guelph Humane Society is working to make the process of reuniting pets and owners a much easier task.
Barrie
-
Bracebridge Memorial Arena officially closes
Residents in the town of Bracebridge said farewell to its Memorial Arena on Saturday, as it closed permanently.
-
SIU investigation underway in Orillia after incident
The SIU is investigating the circumstances surrounding the discharge of an anti-riot weapon in Orillia on Friday.
-
Easter extravaganza brings hundreds to Wasaga Beach
Wasaga Beach hosted its annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
Police, CPKC rail investigating after woman hit by train
Winnipeg police and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited railway are investigating after a 34-year-old woman was hit by a train in the Kildonan Crossing neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.
-
Winnipeg man and woman charged following gas station robbery
Winnipeg police have charged two people after a pair of gas station employees were robbed at knifepoint.
-
Mother arrested after infant dies of fentanyl exposure
Winnipeg police have arrested a 33-year-old woman after her son died from being exposed to fentanyl in late 2022.
Calgary
-
Danielle Smith says she would consider changes to recall legislation
On Saturday's episode of her radio program Your Province Your Premier, Danielle Smith says she would consider changes to the province's recall legislation.
-
Dog named 'Hero' kept stuck owner warm and safe from coyotes for 2 days: police
A dog named Hero lived up to his name earlier this week after spending two days by his stranded master's side, keeping his owner warm and even fending off coyotes while the man waited to be rescued from a muddy ditch in southern Alberta.
-
'Part of the history': Rivals for Alberta NDP leadership torn on federal party ties
What began as a race to pick a new leader for Alberta’s Opposition NDP has triggered a broader existential debate over why being provincially orange must automatically tie you to the federal brand.
Edmonton
-
RCMP Major Crimes investigating after man found dead east of Beaumont Friday morning
A man was found dead in a vehicle in Strathcona County east of Beaumont Friday morning.
-
Hundreds take part in Saturday egg hunt at historic Magrath Mansion
More than a thousand Edmontonians took advantage of the warmer weather Saturday at a historic egg hunt.
-
Al Rashid gives back with community BBQ for Ramadan
Volunteers helped work the grill Saturday at Boyle Street Plaza for the Taste of Ramadan.
Regina
-
Regina Fire and Police battle it out in first charity hockey game in 20 years
For the first time in 20 years, 1,200 hockey fans packed the Co-operators Centre Saturday for the ‘Battle of the Badges’ charity hockey game.
-
Sask. man charged with armed robbery
A Saskatchewan man is facing several charges after a robbery at a Regina business on Friday afternoon.
-
Feeling older than you are? It could be how you sleep
Not getting enough sleep may cause you to feel five to 10 years older than you really are, according to two new studies.
Saskatoon
-
From hotrods to hotwheels: Draggins Car Show revs up the city
The much-anticipated Draggins Car Show made a roaring return this year, lining up over 240 cars from wall to wall across four different halls.
-
Saskatoon marks Good Friday with annual religious celebration
Good Friday in Saskatoon brought the Christian community out into the snow for the annual hallmark way of the cross prayer walk for the second time since the pandemic.
-
Sask. RCMP advising drivers to check road conditions before venturing out
As more snow dumps on some parts of the province, Saskatchewan RCMP is reporting poor road conditions.
Vancouver
-
'No known injuries' after targeted shooting in downtown Vancouver, police say
Police are investigating a shooting that frightened bystanders in downtown Vancouver on the Easter long weekend.
-
Kelowna man shot dead inside his auto shop, family says
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.
-
Fort Nelson ER closed for second Saturday in a row
The emergency department at Fort Nelson General Hospital, in B.C.’s far northeast, will be closed most of Saturday due to a shortage of nurses.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich Peninsula chamber warns region will lose 27% of workers to 'discriminatory' housing policies
A Victoria-area business association says the region is at risk of losing more than a quarter of its workforce in the next 12 years unless local municipalities allow greater housing density to provide more affordable homes for workers.
-
Fisheries officials monitoring orphaned orca calf in lagoon off Vancouver Island
Efforts to coax an orphaned whale calf out of a lagoon off Vancouver Island have been paused and fisheries officials are now monitoring the animal from afar until the tidal situation improves, Fisheries and Oceans Canada says.
-
Leonardo DiCaprio criticizes Ottawa over B.C. salmon farms
Salmon farms have long been a point of contention between environmentalists and fish farmers in British Columbia, but a much bigger net is now being cast on the topic.
Kelowna
-
Kelowna man shot dead inside his auto shop, family says
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.
-
Security guard, bystander restrained suspect after Kelowna assault, RCMP say
A 49-year-old man has been charged with assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after an incident in Kelowna Monday night.
-
B.C. court finds City of Vernon's arguments 'without merit' in case of 13-month licence delay
A B.C. judge has given the City of Vernon 14 days to make a decision on a business licence application it has left pending without explanation for more than a year.