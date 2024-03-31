Where to watch the April 8 solar eclipse in Ottawa

On April 8, Ottawa will be treated to a solar eclipse.

Ottawa will see a partial solar eclipse, with about 98.87 per cent of the sun being covered by the moon. The eclipse will begin at 2:11 p.m. and will reach its peak at 3:25 p.m. The entire event will end by 4:35 p.m.

The city of Ottawa will not have an official viewing event for the eclipse, as the city falls outside of the path of totality.

While not a total eclipse, the sun will be fully covered by the moon and a deep partial eclipse is sure to bring fascinating sky darkening and edge effects for Ottawa residents.

Those wanting to see the total eclipse will have to travel south to cities along the U.S.-Canada border, including Brockville, Cornwall and Kingston.

Here are some events happening in the Ottawa region and across eastern Ontario on April 8:

Canadian Museum of Nature

The museum will be hosting a viewing event form 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Eclipse glasses will be provided along with free museum admission. Attendees can also watch a live stream inside the museum.

Throughout the day, science interpreters will demonstrate the use of LightSound, an accessibility device, which translates the visual experience of the eclipse into sound.

The museum recommends buying tickets ahead of time.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and $16 for students and youth.

Canadian Museum of Nature – 240 McLeod Street, Ottawa

The Canadian Museum of Nature is one of the places in Ottawa that will host solar eclipse events on April 8, 2024, when the sun is obscured by the moon. (Sam Houpt/CTV News Ottawa)

Carleton University

The Physics Department at Carleton University is planning a public event on Sunday, April 7 to talk about the physics of the eclipse.

Speakers will delve into captivating talks on the cosmos, the solar system, the sun, the Big Bang and the marvels of our own planet. Weather permitting, get a close-up view of the sun through a solar telescope.

The school is also planning a public viewing of the partial eclipse on April 8. More details will be provided at a later date.

Registration is open on the Carleton University website.

Carleton University – 1125 Colonel By Drive, Ottawa

A group of people watch a partial solar eclipse at the Frost Science Museum on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in downtown Miami. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)

Canadian Aviation and Space Museum

The museum will be hosting an event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 8.

The event is included with admission.

The museum will be offering programming on eclipses and how to view them safely including a make-your-own pinhole viewer. The museum says it will be facilitating safe viewing for participants. A live stream will be available inside the theatre.

The museum recommends booking tickets ahead of time as parking on site will be limited.

Canadian Aviation and Space Museum – 11 Aviation Pkwy, Ottawa

Nordik Spa

Immerse yourself in the rare astrological event from the comfort of the Nordik Spa-Nature in Chelsea, Que.

The spa will be providing complimentary eclipse sunglasses and exclusive "Aufguss" rituals.

In addition, the spa says they will be providing themed cocktails and mocktails.

Registration is available on the spa's website.

16 Chemin Nordik, Chelsea, Que.

Nordik Spa-Nature in Chelsea, Que. Courtesy: Nordik / Photolux

Other viewing spots in Ottawa-Gatineau

Major's Hill Park

Mooney's Bay

Gatineau Park

Here are other viewing locations across eastern Ontario:

Kingston

Officials say the total solar eclipse will begin at 2:09 p.m., will reach the path of totality at 3:23 p.m. and the full cycle of the eclipse will conclude at 4:34 p.m.

Fort Henry

Don’t miss the extraordinary total solar eclipse at Fort Henry in Kingston

Event runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., with the eclipse occurring between 2:09 p.m. and 4:34 p.m.

Events include guest speakers, local entertainment, children's crafts and activities and more.

Queen's University

Free ISO-certified eclipse glasses are being distributed to students, faculty and staff (one pair per person). In addition, the university will be providing up to 120,000 solar eclipse glasses to residents.

Tindall Field is the on-campus viewing area.

Queen's eclipse ambassadors will be on-site from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m on April 8. to guide the viewing experience, to point out phenomena such as the Diamond Ring Effect and Bailey’s Beads and answer questions.

No chairs, food, or beverages other than water are permitted on Tindall Field, as they can damage the playing surface. They are permitted in the adjacent Tindall parking lot.

The annular solar eclipse appears from behind clouds above Skinner Butte in Eugene, Ore. Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard via AP)

Glass Greek Park

The city is hosting a free special event in Glass Creek Park on Highway 2 on April 8.

Enjoy the total solar eclipse, live entertainment, food trucks, educational programming and more from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

City parks

The City of Kingston says you can view the total solar eclipse at the following parks:

Lake Ontario Park - 920 King St. West

INVISTA Centre (south field) - 1350 Gardiners Rd.

Cataraqui Kinsmen Arena - 1030 Sunnyside Rd.

Kingston East Community Centre (Grenadier Park) - 779 Hwy 15

Lion's Civic Gardens/Isabel Turner Library - 935 Gardiners Rd. (parking at Cataraqui Centre)

LaSalle Secondary School - 773 Hwy. 15

Maple Elementary School - 529 St. Martha St.

Frontenac Secondary School - 1789 Bath Rd.

Bayridge Secondary School - 1059 Taylor Kidd Blvd.

Kingston is offering free public transit on April 8.

Other locations in Kingston:

Here are some other places to checkout the solar eclipse in the Kingston area:

Little Cataraqui Creek Conservation Area at 1641 Perth Road. Gate fee waved.

Lakeside Park

Cedar Beach Conservation Area

Brockville

The solar eclipse will begin in Brockville at 2:10 p.m., the totality will last for 2 minutes and 47 seconds at 3:24 p.m. and will end at 4:35 p.m.

A community total eclipse viewing event will be held at the Blockhouse Island in Brockville from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The site will be closed to vehicle traffic on the day.

The city has provided a custom Google Map showing nearby points of interest, washrooms and parking lots.

In addition, the Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing, a science and education centre, will provide telescopes safe for viewing the eclipse.

Food vendors will be setting up trucks and there will be live music throughout the afternoon as well.

Cornwall

The city of Cornwall is hosting an eclipse party at Lamoureaux Park from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Bring your own lawn chair and safety eyewear.

The partial eclipse begins at 2:12 p.m., with totality at 3:26 p.m. and the eclipse ending at 4:35 p.m.

Morrisburg

Crysler's Farm National Historic Site will be hosting an event on April 8 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Witness the total solar eclipse with the St. Lawrence River as your backdrop.

Get free eclipse glasses, indulge in eclipse-themed music as well as tasty treats by food and drink vendors.

Pre-purchase a parking pass online. General passes are $10 plus HST.

There is limited seating, so bring your own chair.

Belleville

Here are some locations to see the total solar eclipse in Belleville

Zwick Island

Potter's Creek Conservation Area

North Grenville

The Municipality of North Grenville is hosting a live-stream viewing of the solar eclipse on April 8.

The free public event will be held from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the North Grenville Municipal Centre on County Road 44.