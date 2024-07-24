Conditions favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms in Ottawa today, Environment Canada says

Ottawa residents and tourists are being warned to expect heavy rain through the afternoon and evening, as severe storms moves through eastern Ontario.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Ottawa, warning the capital could see "torrential downpours with 50 mm (of rain) falling within an hour."

"The main threats will be strong winds, torrential downpours and hail. There is also a risk of a tornado today, especially towards the Ottawa River Valley," Environment Canada said, adding conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms.

"Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads."

The severe thunderstorm watch stretches from Belleville to Cornwall and the Ottawa Valley.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for showers beginning this afternoon, with the risk of a thunderstorm. Ottawa could see 5 mm of rain. High 25 C, with the humidex making it feel like 33.

Showers ending near midnight then cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Amount 10 to 15 mm of rain. Low 17 C.

Thursday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 23 C with the humidex making it feel like 28.

Friday will be sunny. High 27 C.

The outlook for Saturday calls for sunshine and a high of 28 C.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 30 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 27 C and a low of 16 C.