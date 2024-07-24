Ottawa Comiccon announces four stars of Lord of the Rings films as 2024 guests

Ottawa Comiccon says the actors who played the main four Hobbits in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings films will be coming to the annual convention in the capital this year.

Elijah Wood (Frodo Baggins), Sean Astin (Samwisge Gamgee), Billy Boyd (Pippin Took) and Dominic Monaghan (Merry Brandybuck) will join the cast of stars at Ottawa Commiccon on Sept. 7 and 8.

This is Monaghan's first appearance at Ottawa Comiccon.

"Don’t miss this once in a lifetime opportunity to meet them all in the same place, at the EY Centre this fall," Ottawa Comiccon says. Astin and Boyd will be in the capital on Saturday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 8. Wood and Monaghan will be present on Sept. 7 only. A special ticketed event with all four actors will be held at 8 p.m. Sept. 7.

Previously announced guests include Monty Python star John Cleese; Alexander Ludwig, of Vikings fame; Jennifer Morrison of Once Upon a Time, House, and This Is Us; and Robert Patrick, of Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Creators coming to the festival include Ryan Ottley, best known for his work on the Invincible series. Rossi Gifford (Invincible Presents: Atom Eve [Skybound Games], Spirit Leaves, Bitch Planet), Martin Slam Duncan (Frankenstein Visions, Dracula Visions), Anthony Ruttgaizer (The First Hero, Heroes of Homeroom C) and Casey Parsons (Department of Truth, Ice Cream Man, Swamp Dogs) will also be present in Artist Alley.

The 11th Ottawa Comiccon takes place at the EY Centre from Sept. 6 to 8. Details and tickets are available online.