    Driver facing impaired driving charges following two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa, OPP says

    A 37-year-old Ottawa man is facing impaired driving charges following an early morning crash in Ottawa's east end.

    Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 417 near St. Laurent Boulevard just before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

    Police say the investigation revealed that one of the drivers was impaired by alcohol.

    The driver is facing charges of operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus). The driver received an immediate 90-day driving ban and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

    The accused will appear in court on Sept. 24.

    No injuries were reported following the collision. 

