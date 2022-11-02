Here’s when the clocks go back in Ottawa
It’s time to fall back.
Daylight saving time in Ontario ends this weekend. At 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, clocks will be turned back one hour.
The sunrise on Sunday, the first day without daylight saving time, will be at 6:49 a.m. in Ottawa.
Sunset will be at 4:43 p.m.
On Dec. 21, the shortest day of the year, the sun will set in Ottawa at 4:22 p.m.
Daylight saving time starts again on March 12, 2023.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Seasonal job postings soar, but employers may struggle to fill them, report shows
Employers may have a tougher time hiring temporary workers this upcoming holiday season as the growth in job postings compared to pre-pandemic outweighs those looking, a new report has found.
'Tip of the iceberg:' Report finds 252 school personnel accused of sexual offences
A report from the Canadian Centre for Child Protection says 252 current or former school personnel committed or were accused of committing offences of a sexual nature against 548 children over a five-year span.
In her words: 2022 Silver Cross Mother Candy Greff on carrying her son’s legacy
In an emotional interview, Candy Greff remembers her son Byron, the last Canadian soldier killed in Afghanistan, as hardworking, dedicated and having a loud, boisterous laugh.
Canadian designer, photographer join global movement to end extreme poverty
A group of Canadians has joined a global movement to end extreme poverty, aiming to use their respective platforms to push for change.
North Korea fires 23 missiles, prompting air raid alert in South
Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents evacuated to underground shelters after North Korea fired more than 20 missiles Wednesday, at least one of them in its direction and landing near the rivals' tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by launching its own missiles in the same border area.
Parkland killer to get life, but families getting their say
It's the second day of a hearing that will end with Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz formally sentenced to life without parole for the Valentine's Day 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in suburban Fort Lauderdale.
Powerball's second-largest jackpot -- an estimated US$1.2 billion -- up for grabs Wednesday
Powerball players will be taking their shot Wednesday night at an estimated US$1.2 billion jackpot -- which would be the second-largest pool in the game's 30-year history.
The family of a woman who vanished 8 months ago in Wyoming is frustrated by a new delay
A criminal trial involving the boyfriend of a missing Wyoming woman has been postponed to next year, leaving her family frustrated over the second delay in the case in as many months.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King, lawyer to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
More key "Freedom Convoy" players are expected to testify today at a federal inquiry into last winter's weeks-long protests -- including high-profile organizer Pat King.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police members don't have confidence in Chief Kinsella, vote indicates
An internal vote within Atlantic Canada’s largest police force shows the majority of Halifax Regional Police members do not have confidence in their chief of police.
-
'They won't tell you anything': Violent alleged school assault sparks parent's push for transparency
The mother of a 15-year-old student who was the victim of an alleged assault in a hallway at Dartmouth High in Dartmouth, N.S., is calling for transparency on violent incidents inside schools.
-
Three people arrested in alleged Harrietsfield, N.S., abduction released without charges
Halifax Regional Police say three people who were arrested in connection with the alleged abduction of a woman in Harrietsfield, N.S., have been released without charges.
Toronto
-
This is how much Ontario education workers could be fined if they strike
As the prospect of a strike looms in Ontario, the provincial government is threatening to hammer education workers with hefty fines if they walk off the job this week.
-
Education workers await Ontario's response to counter-offer as strike looms
A union representing 55,000 education workers set to strike says it hopes to hear back today from the government on a counter-offer.
-
City data shows this Toronto street has a speeding problem
One of the city’s speed cameras in the west end continues to reign supreme for the most tickets issued to fast drivers.
Montreal
-
Quebec to open two nurse-run clinics in Montreal to ease emergency room crisis
Quebec's health minister on Tuesday promised that his new three-point plan to ease emergency room overcrowding will show results in a few weeks, as ER doctors warned that the network has reached a 'breaking point.'
-
Quebec City altercation leaves one dead, two injured
A violent altercation involving several people left one person dead and two injured in a Quebec City residence on Tuesday evening. According to Quebec City police (SPVQ), two men involved in the altercation were arrested.
-
Trudeau reiterates desire for Quebec to welcome more immigrants
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is persistent in his desire for Quebec to receive more immigrants, maintaining his head-on confrontation with the Legault government's vision.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. OPP officer charged with breach of trust, soliciting sexual services
A 50-year-old constable with the Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora has been charged following a complaint about inappropriate behaviour while off duty last year.
-
Federal offender wanted by police frequents these Ontario areas
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a wanted federal offender accused of breaching day parole. Here is a list of the Ontario areas he has been known to frequent.
-
'Tip of the iceberg:' Report finds 252 school personnel accused of sexual offences
A report from the Canadian Centre for Child Protection says 252 current or former school personnel committed or were accused of committing offences of a sexual nature against 548 children over a five-year span.
London
-
Working fire in south London
Crews are on scene of a structure fire in south London. London fire posted to social media around 11:20 a.m. about a “working structure fire” on Exeter Road near Wharncliffe Road and Wonderland Road.
-
Two pedestrians struck in Woodstock
Woodstock police are investigating a crash between a vehicle and two pedestrians. Officers responded to a call Wednesday morning that two pedestrians has been struck in the area of Mill Street and Parkinson Road.
-
Collingwood woman arrested twice in the same day
A Collingwood woman was arrested and charged twice in the same day, according to police. Around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Grey Bruce OPP responded to a report of a possibly impaired driver on Sykes Street north in Meaford.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police to announce arrests after THC edibles handed out on Halloween
The Winnipeg Police Service will be announcing arrests connected to the THC edibles that were handed out on Halloween.
-
'Tip of the iceberg:' Report finds 252 school personnel accused of sexual offences
A report from the Canadian Centre for Child Protection says 252 current or former school personnel committed or were accused of committing offences of a sexual nature against 548 children over a five-year span.
-
Attempted murder charge laid following stabbing: police
A 20-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with attempted murder after an 18-year-old was stabbed Monday night.
Kitchener
-
'It has saved lives': Checking in with Kitchener's A Better Tent City one year after move
It’s been just over a year since A Better Tent City moved in beside the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) office on Ardelt Avenue in Kitchener, and in that time, residents and staff say the tiny home community has flourished.
-
Education workers await Ontario's response to counter-offer as strike looms
A union representing 55,000 education workers set to strike says it hopes to hear back today from the government on a counter-offer.
-
Chinese international students on reading week trip killed in crash near Kitchener, Ont.
The two people who died in hospital after a crash on Highway 401 Monday were Chinese international students at King’s University College in London, Ont., the school says.
Calgary
-
Winter driving returns to Calgary streets, fair to poor conditions reported
City of Calgary road crews were out in force plowing snow and laying material on major routes after an overnight blast of snow.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary's 5-day forecast brings more snow this weekend
Snow continues for Calgary today; returns for the weekend.
-
Jackknifed semi blocks QEII Highway near Innisfail
RCMP are asking drivers to avoid the QEII Highway at Innisfail as a jackknifed semi has brought northbound and southbound traffic to a standstill.
Saskatoon
-
'He had dark thoughts': Sask. inmate's history of self-harm outlined at inquest
The second day of the inquest into the death of Curtis McKenzie brought several witnesses to testify, including a corrections officer, physician at the penitentiary, and a physician at Victoria Hospital.
-
More snow is on its way for central and north Sask.
Snow is on its way back to Saskatchewan this week, with as much as 30 cm falling in spots between Southern Alberta and Northern Manitoba.
-
Why Saskatoon's Fairhaven residents weren't consulted about the new shelter
No public consultation was required for the opening of the new homeless shelter in the Fairhaven neighbourhood because it wasn’t a city decision, according to a city councillor.
Edmonton
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King, lawyer to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
More key "Freedom Convoy" players are expected to testify today at a federal inquiry into last winter's weeks-long protests -- including high-profile organizer Pat King.
-
Kane scores three as Oilers pound Predators 7-4
The Edmonton Oilers dynamic duo was at it again on Tuesday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: First shot of snow; chilly temperatures arrive
Snow continues through the day today with a few more centimetres of accumulation before it tapers off and moves out of the Edmonton region.
Vancouver
-
LIVE @ 10 A.M.
LIVE @ 10 A.M. | Thousands of police officers expected at Const. Shaelyn Yang's funeral in Richmond
Const. Shaelyn Yang is being laid to rest Wednesday with a regimental funeral in Richmond.
-
Canada's new immigration plan under scrutiny amid housing supply shortage
B.C. housing experts are critical of the federal government's plan to welcome half a million immigrants a year by 2025 as the country faces a housing supply shortage.
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King, lawyer to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
More key "Freedom Convoy" players are expected to testify today at a federal inquiry into last winter's weeks-long protests -- including high-profile organizer Pat King.
Regina
-
Collecting, caring for reptiles a passion of Regina Pats radio broadcaster
Regina Pats radio broadcaster Dante De Caria has a passion for more than just sports – he is also an avid collector of reptiles and keeps more than a handful in his home as pets.
-
More snow is on its way for central and north Sask.
Snow is on its way back to Saskatchewan this week, with as much as 30 cm falling in spots between Southern Alberta and Northern Manitoba.
-
'Saskatchewan First Act' aims to assert constitutional jurisdiction: province
The Saskatchewan First Act, a bill asserting provincial jurisdiction over natural resources in the province, was introduced into the legislative assembly on Tuesday.