Here’s when the clocks go back in Ottawa

It’s time to fall back.

Daylight saving time in Ontario ends this weekend. At 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, clocks will be turned back one hour.

The sunrise on Sunday, the first day without daylight saving time, will be at 6:49 a.m. in Ottawa.

Sunset will be at 4:43 p.m.

On Dec. 21, the shortest day of the year, the sun will set in Ottawa at 4:22 p.m.

Daylight saving time starts again on March 12, 2023.